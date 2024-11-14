Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and transact any other businesses; placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. Dear Sir/Maam, Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024, inter-alia, considered the following business: 1. Approved and took on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024 2. Limited Review Reports (Standalone basis) for the half year ended 30 September, 2024; The board meeting commenced at 6.00 P.M. and concluded at 8.35 P.M. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the board meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company had discussed in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 22nd July, 2024 regarding the proposed issue and allotment of upto 65,57,377, 8% unsecured, unrated, listed Optionally Convertible Debenture (OCDs) aggregating upto 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore), and it is hereby concluded and informed that the Investors had asked for further time for the said subscription and for which the company cannot allow more time as per the compliance procedures and hence it is hereby decided not to move ahead with the proposed OCD issue and have concluded to cancel the same

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss and consider on the amendment & alteration of the object clause of Memorandum of Association of Company and related matters; 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairman. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 20th June, 2024 considered the below mentioned transactions; 1. Approved the alteration of Main Object of the company and subsequent alteration of Clause III of Memorandum of Association of the company by inserting new sub-clause relating to construction and real estate developing activities, subject to the shareholders approval in General Meeting. 2. Considered and approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th July, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. to seek necessary approvals of the members, for the aforementioned agenda. 3. The Board of Directors has appointed M/s Mukesh J & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad, as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner for the purpose of proposed EGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024) We hereby submit the disclosure under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, as amended. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam Pursuant to Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of DHYAANI TRADEVENTTURES LIMITED (formerly known as DHYAANI TILE AND MARBLEZ LIMITED) is scheduled to be held on Thursday 13th Day of June 2024 to transact the following business; 1. To discuss and consider on the amendment & alteration of the object clause of Memorandum of Association of Company and related matters; 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairman. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. In continuation to the intimation made by the company on 10th June, 2024 regarding Board meeting scheduled on 13th June, 2024, we wish to inform that the said meeting has been cancelled. Further, company hereby shall intimate the date for the new board meeting in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 21 May 2024

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report; 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report; 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairman. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 10th June, 2024, inter-alia, considered the following business: 1. Approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. 2. Declaration for unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To discuss and consider the appointment of Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company for the FY 2023-24. 2) To consider and transact any other business; placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, April 16th, 2024 has considered and approved the following businesses; 1. Appointment of M/s S D P M & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 126741W) a joint Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the board, subject to the approval of members of the company in general meeting to audit its financial statements along with the existing Statutory Auditors, M/s J. Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 110266W); 2. Convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday 15th May 2024, to seek approval of shareholders for the aforesaid Joint Auditor appointment. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 16th April, 2024 approved the appointment of M/s S D P M & Co., Chartered Accountants as a joint auditor of company subject to approval of members. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

We wish to inform you that the board of directors in their meeting held on 19th March, 2024 approved the issuance of 8% Unsecured, Unrated, listed Optionally Convertible Debentures aggregating upto 20 Crores.

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Discussion on raising funds through issue of convertible/non-convertible debentures up to 20 Crores on private placement basis and other matters incidental or connected there with.

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024