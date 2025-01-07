iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.66
(0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2015

Revenue

14.57

7.12

9.35

0

yoy growth (%)

104.48

-23.82

0

Raw materials

-14.5

-7.18

-9.17

0

As % of sales

99.5

100.77

98.09

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.02

-0.02

0

As % of sales

1.26

0.31

0.29

0

Other costs

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.39

0.23

0.17

0

Operating profit

-0.16

-0.09

0.13

0

OPM

-1.16

-1.33

1.43

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.53

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.36

-0.09

0.13

0

Taxes

-0.09

0.02

-0.03

0

Tax rate

-26.19

-26.02

-26

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.26

-0.07

0.09

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.26

-0.07

0.09

0

yoy growth (%)

-471.86

-174.28

-6,606.66

NPM

1.84

-1.01

1.04

0

