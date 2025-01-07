Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2015
Revenue
14.57
7.12
9.35
0
yoy growth (%)
104.48
-23.82
0
Raw materials
-14.5
-7.18
-9.17
0
As % of sales
99.5
100.77
98.09
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.02
-0.02
0
As % of sales
1.26
0.31
0.29
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.39
0.23
0.17
0
Operating profit
-0.16
-0.09
0.13
0
OPM
-1.16
-1.33
1.43
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.53
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.36
-0.09
0.13
0
Taxes
-0.09
0.02
-0.03
0
Tax rate
-26.19
-26.02
-26
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.26
-0.07
0.09
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.26
-0.07
0.09
0
yoy growth (%)
-471.86
-174.28
-6,606.66
NPM
1.84
-1.01
1.04
0
