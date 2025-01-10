iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd Balance Sheet

18.16
(0.78%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.26

1.52

1.04

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.69

2.74

0.84

0.3

Net Worth

4.95

4.26

1.88

0.35

Minority Interest

Debt

3.03

0.09

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.98

4.35

1.88

0.35

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.08

0.07

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.81

2.65

0.15

0.35

Inventories

0.21

0.21

0.23

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

30.42

20.48

10.88

6.07

Debtor Days

152

Other Current Assets

6.7

2.8

2.27

0.31

Sundry Creditors

-28.88

-20.55

-4.61

-5.79

Creditor Days

144.99

Other Current Liabilities

-0.64

-0.28

-8.62

-0.23

Cash

0.11

1.63

1.65

0.01

Total Assets

7.99

4.36

1.87

0.36

Dhyaani Trade : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.