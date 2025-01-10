Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.26
1.52
1.04
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.69
2.74
0.84
0.3
Net Worth
4.95
4.26
1.88
0.35
Minority Interest
Debt
3.03
0.09
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.98
4.35
1.88
0.35
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.08
0.07
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.81
2.65
0.15
0.35
Inventories
0.21
0.21
0.23
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
30.42
20.48
10.88
6.07
Debtor Days
152
Other Current Assets
6.7
2.8
2.27
0.31
Sundry Creditors
-28.88
-20.55
-4.61
-5.79
Creditor Days
144.99
Other Current Liabilities
-0.64
-0.28
-8.62
-0.23
Cash
0.11
1.63
1.65
0.01
Total Assets
7.99
4.36
1.87
0.36
