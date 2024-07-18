We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, April 16th, 2024 has considered and approved the following businesses; 1. Appointment of M/s S D P M & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 126741W) a joint Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the board, subject to the approval of members of the company in general meeting to audit its financial statements along with the existing Statutory Auditors, M/s J. Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 110266W); 2. Convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday 15th May 2024, to seek approval of shareholders for the aforesaid Joint Auditor appointment We wish to inform you that EGM date has been rescheduled to from Wednesday 15th May, 2024 to Thursday 23rd May, 2024 at 12:00 pm at registered office of the company. We are enclosing herewith Notice of EGM to be held on 23rd May, 2024 at registered office of the company at 12:00 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) Please find enclosed herewith proceeding of EGM held on 23rd May, 2024 at registered office of the company at 12:00 pm. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Intimation under regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation, 2015 - details of voting results and scrutinizing report at the 02nd Extra ordinary General Meeting ( EOGM) of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)