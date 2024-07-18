|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Jun 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|We are enclosing herewith Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Friday 19th July, 2024 at 12:00 pm at registered office of the company. Please find enclosed herewith proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the company held on 19th July, 2024 at 12:00 pm. at registered Office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
|EGM
|16 Apr 2024
|23 May 2024
|We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, April 16th, 2024 has considered and approved the following businesses; 1. Appointment of M/s S D P M & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 126741W) a joint Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the board, subject to the approval of members of the company in general meeting to audit its financial statements along with the existing Statutory Auditors, M/s J. Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 110266W); 2. Convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday 15th May 2024, to seek approval of shareholders for the aforesaid Joint Auditor appointment We wish to inform you that EGM date has been rescheduled to from Wednesday 15th May, 2024 to Thursday 23rd May, 2024 at 12:00 pm at registered office of the company. We are enclosing herewith Notice of EGM to be held on 23rd May, 2024 at registered office of the company at 12:00 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) Please find enclosed herewith proceeding of EGM held on 23rd May, 2024 at registered office of the company at 12:00 pm. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Intimation under regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirement) Regulation, 2015 - details of voting results and scrutinizing report at the 02nd Extra ordinary General Meeting ( EOGM) of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|EGM
|19 Mar 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|2. The Board also approved convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Thursday 18th April 2024, to seek approval of shareholders for the aforesaid Preferential Issue. The relevant date, in terms of provision of ICDR Regulations for determining the floor price of the Preferential Issue, is 19th March 2024. DHYAANI TRADEVENTTURES LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. We are enclosing herewith Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday 18th April, 2024 at 12:00 pm at registered office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024) In continuation to our intimation dated 26th March, 2024, we are submitting herewith the corrigendum to the notice of EGM scheduled to be held on 18th April, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/04/2024) EGM 18/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.04.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the proceeding of the Extra Ordinary .... (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.