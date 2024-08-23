Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DHYAANI TRADEVENTTURES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DHYAANI TRADEVENTTURES LTD (543516) RECORD DATE 23/08/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.13 per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 23/08/2024 DR-700/2024-2025 * Entire Issue Price of Rs.23/- payable on Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.