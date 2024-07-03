Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd Summary

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Limited was incorporated as Dhyani Enterprise Private Limited dated October 9, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Further, name of the Company was changed to Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Private Limited dated October 14, 2021. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on October 18, 2021. Further, the Company status was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Limited dated November 9, 2021 and was further changed to Dhyaani Tradeventtures Limited vide Incorporation Certificate dated December 21, 2023. The Company promoted by Mr. Chintan Nayan Bhai Rajyaguru was initially engaged into the business of trading of vitrified tiles and marbles primarily used for flooring solutions. The Company commenced this business in year 2019, upon takeover of the business from the earlier promoters. The Company operates its business divided into two product categories comprising of Double charge vitrified tiles and Glazed vitrified tiles. Double charge vitrified tiles are tiles that are fed through a press which prints the pattern with a double layer of pigment, 3 to 4 mm thicker than other types of tiles. Glazed vitrified tiles are flat slabs manufactured from ceramic materials such as clay, feldspar and quartz and other additives and fired at high temperatures to ensure high strength and low water absorption. These tiles are coated with glaze materials prior to the firing process.At present, the Company has a distribution network of around 40 traders spread across various states. It has a seasoned management team with extensive knowledge of the ceramics sector. The Company has changed its main object and business operation to trading in agro products, fertilizers and tobacco products in 2023-24. Presently, the Company is engaged in dealing in all kinds of agri-inputs and commodities, like wheat, different varieties of rice, moong, tuver, rajma etc.