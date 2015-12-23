iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhyana Finstock Ltd Balance Sheet

135.3
(-9.98%)
Dec 23, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

9.43

9.43

9.43

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.3

0.04

-0.3

-0.66

Net Worth

9.73

9.47

9.13

2.34

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.73

9.47

9.13

2.34

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

15.2

17.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.61

9.46

-6.37

-15.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

18.42

24.26

15.71

3.49

Sundry Creditors

-8.63

-14.57

-22.08

-18.68

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.18

-0.23

0

0

Cash

0.1

0

0.3

0.24

Total Assets

9.72

9.47

9.13

2.33

