Dhyana Finstock Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
9.43
9.43
9.43
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.3
0.04
-0.3
-0.66
Net Worth
9.73
9.47
9.13
2.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.73
9.47
9.13
2.34
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
15.2
17.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.61
9.46
-6.37
-15.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
18.42
24.26
15.71
3.49
Sundry Creditors
-8.63
-14.57
-22.08
-18.68
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.18
-0.23
0
0
Cash
0.1
0
0.3
0.24
Total Assets
9.72
9.47
9.13
2.33
No Record Found
