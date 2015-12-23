Dhyana Finstock Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.94
-8.4
8.87
Other operating items
Operating
5.94
-8.4
8.87
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0
Free cash flow
5.94
-8.39
8.87
Equity raised
0.34
-0.26
5.47
Investing
0
-15.2
-2.08
Financing
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.28
-23.85
12.26
