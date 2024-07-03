Diana Tea Company Ltd Summary

Diana Tea Company Limited (DTCL) was incorporated in August, 2011 with the main objective of carrying on tea business. Initially, the Company was promoted by Nawab Gulam Jabbar & Family till 1976, who originally owned Diana Tea Estate. The Company was engaged in cultivation and manufacture of tea from its only one garden i.e. Diana Tea Estate. Aares Group took over Diana Tea Estate in the year 1976 and elevated its production from a meagre 2.5 lakh kgs. per annum to a staggering capacity of 10 lakh kgs. per annum. It acquired one more tea estate, Baintgoorie Tea Estate from Duncans in 1983. Both the tea gardens are located in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. It is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of tea and having its tea estates in the state of West Bengal. The estates have processing factories capable of producing CTC tea with installed combined capacity of 5000 tones.In May 95, DTCL came out with a Rs 8.94-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 55. The proceeds were utilised to part-finance the Rs 9.2-cr project to increase the production of tea to 32.25 lac kg and also to improve the quality.During the year 1999-2000, the company has established a totally new factory at newly acquired Ambari Tea Estate. The company has lost almost 25% of its crop due to severe drought particularly in Dooars region and other adverse factors affecting the tea industry.M/s. Sage Organics Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ceased to be the subsidiary w.e.f January 01, 2020.