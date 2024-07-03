SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹38.99
Prev. Close₹38.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹38.99
Day's Low₹38.22
52 Week's High₹53.8
52 Week's Low₹23.5
Book Value₹48.88
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.31
60.04
63.96
57.19
Net Worth
68.81
67.54
71.46
64.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
70.44
61.11
60.81
52.27
yoy growth (%)
15.26
0.48
16.33
-6.92
Raw materials
-4.18
-3.42
-6.48
-3
As % of sales
5.93
5.6
10.66
5.74
Employee costs
-36.66
-36.62
-30.79
-28.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.99
0.42
2.67
2.28
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.59
-1.34
-1.41
Tax paid
-1.17
0.03
-0.41
-0.09
Working capital
2.43
2.69
-5.99
2.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.26
0.48
16.33
-6.92
Op profit growth
215.86
-36.34
23.55
-132.98
EBIT growth
205.91
-33.76
10.33
-141.43
Net profit growth
932.45
-79.32
3.34
-121.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
70.48
61.11
62.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
70.48
61.11
62.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.77
1.71
1.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sandeep Singhania
Whole-time Director
Sarita Singhania
Independent Non Exe. Director
H Parekh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gautam Bhalla
Non Executive Director
K N Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namrata Saraf
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Diana Tea Company Ltd
Summary
Diana Tea Company Limited (DTCL) was incorporated in August, 2011 with the main objective of carrying on tea business. Initially, the Company was promoted by Nawab Gulam Jabbar & Family till 1976, who originally owned Diana Tea Estate. The Company was engaged in cultivation and manufacture of tea from its only one garden i.e. Diana Tea Estate. Aares Group took over Diana Tea Estate in the year 1976 and elevated its production from a meagre 2.5 lakh kgs. per annum to a staggering capacity of 10 lakh kgs. per annum. It acquired one more tea estate, Baintgoorie Tea Estate from Duncans in 1983. Both the tea gardens are located in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. It is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of tea and having its tea estates in the state of West Bengal. The estates have processing factories capable of producing CTC tea with installed combined capacity of 5000 tones.In May 95, DTCL came out with a Rs 8.94-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 55. The proceeds were utilised to part-finance the Rs 9.2-cr project to increase the production of tea to 32.25 lac kg and also to improve the quality.During the year 1999-2000, the company has established a totally new factory at newly acquired Ambari Tea Estate. The company has lost almost 25% of its crop due to severe drought particularly in Dooars region and other adverse factors affecting the tea industry.M/s. Sage Organics Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ceased to be the subsidiary w.e.
The Diana Tea Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diana Tea Company Ltd is ₹57.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Diana Tea Company Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diana Tea Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diana Tea Company Ltd is ₹23.5 and ₹53.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Diana Tea Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.68%, 3 Years at 13.78%, 1 Year at 35.11%, 6 Month at 36.22%, 3 Month at -20.18% and 1 Month at -5.55%.
