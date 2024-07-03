iifl-logo-icon 1
Diana Tea Company Ltd Share Price

38.6
(0.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:30:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.99
  • Day's High38.99
  • 52 Wk High53.8
  • Prev. Close38.44
  • Day's Low38.22
  • 52 Wk Low 23.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value48.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57.87
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Diana Tea Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Diana Tea Company Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Diana Tea Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Diana Tea Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 38.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Diana Tea Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

61.31

60.04

63.96

57.19

Net Worth

68.81

67.54

71.46

64.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

70.44

61.11

60.81

52.27

yoy growth (%)

15.26

0.48

16.33

-6.92

Raw materials

-4.18

-3.42

-6.48

-3

As % of sales

5.93

5.6

10.66

5.74

Employee costs

-36.66

-36.62

-30.79

-28.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.99

0.42

2.67

2.28

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.59

-1.34

-1.41

Tax paid

-1.17

0.03

-0.41

-0.09

Working capital

2.43

2.69

-5.99

2.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.26

0.48

16.33

-6.92

Op profit growth

215.86

-36.34

23.55

-132.98

EBIT growth

205.91

-33.76

10.33

-141.43

Net profit growth

932.45

-79.32

3.34

-121.87

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

70.48

61.11

62.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

70.48

61.11

62.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.77

1.71

1.62

Diana Tea Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Diana Tea Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sandeep Singhania

Whole-time Director

Sarita Singhania

Independent Non Exe. Director

H Parekh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gautam Bhalla

Non Executive Director

K N Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Namrata Saraf

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Diana Tea Company Ltd

Summary

Diana Tea Company Limited (DTCL) was incorporated in August, 2011 with the main objective of carrying on tea business. Initially, the Company was promoted by Nawab Gulam Jabbar & Family till 1976, who originally owned Diana Tea Estate. The Company was engaged in cultivation and manufacture of tea from its only one garden i.e. Diana Tea Estate. Aares Group took over Diana Tea Estate in the year 1976 and elevated its production from a meagre 2.5 lakh kgs. per annum to a staggering capacity of 10 lakh kgs. per annum. It acquired one more tea estate, Baintgoorie Tea Estate from Duncans in 1983. Both the tea gardens are located in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. It is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of tea and having its tea estates in the state of West Bengal. The estates have processing factories capable of producing CTC tea with installed combined capacity of 5000 tones.In May 95, DTCL came out with a Rs 8.94-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 55. The proceeds were utilised to part-finance the Rs 9.2-cr project to increase the production of tea to 32.25 lac kg and also to improve the quality.During the year 1999-2000, the company has established a totally new factory at newly acquired Ambari Tea Estate. The company has lost almost 25% of its crop due to severe drought particularly in Dooars region and other adverse factors affecting the tea industry.M/s. Sage Organics Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ceased to be the subsidiary w.e.
Company FAQs

What is the Diana Tea Company Ltd share price today?

The Diana Tea Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Diana Tea Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diana Tea Company Ltd is ₹57.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Diana Tea Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Diana Tea Company Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Diana Tea Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diana Tea Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diana Tea Company Ltd is ₹23.5 and ₹53.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Diana Tea Company Ltd?

Diana Tea Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.68%, 3 Years at 13.78%, 1 Year at 35.11%, 6 Month at 36.22%, 3 Month at -20.18% and 1 Month at -5.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Diana Tea Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Diana Tea Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.34 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 38.57 %

