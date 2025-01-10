Diana Tea Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.31
60.04
63.96
57.19
Net Worth
68.81
67.54
71.46
64.69
Minority Interest
Debt
31.98
34.53
20.04
22.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.61
3.36
1.1
3.15
Total Liabilities
104.4
105.43
92.6
90.52
Fixed Assets
71.09
68.29
66.84
66.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.74
5.3
5.68
5.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.76
3.78
0.75
3.26
Networking Capital
23.71
25.48
14.33
12.02
Inventories
8.67
7.58
6.94
5.26
Inventory Days
27.25
Sundry Debtors
0.74
2.65
1.09
1.56
Debtor Days
8.08
Other Current Assets
25.52
25.77
16.87
16.6
Sundry Creditors
-4.1
-3.42
-2.87
-3.48
Creditor Days
18.03
Other Current Liabilities
-7.12
-7.1
-7.7
-7.92
Cash
1.08
2.56
5.01
3.93
Total Assets
104.38
105.41
92.61
90.52
