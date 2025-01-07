Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
70.44
61.11
60.81
52.27
yoy growth (%)
15.26
0.48
16.33
-6.92
Raw materials
-4.18
-3.42
-6.48
-3
As % of sales
5.93
5.6
10.66
5.74
Employee costs
-36.66
-36.62
-30.79
-28.44
As % of sales
52.04
59.93
50.63
54.4
Other costs
-21.49
-18.48
-19.5
-17.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.51
30.25
32.07
33.6
Operating profit
8.1
2.56
4.03
3.26
OPM
11.5
4.19
6.62
6.24
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.59
-1.34
-1.41
Interest expense
-2.21
-2.25
-1.37
-1.38
Other income
1.77
1.71
1.36
1.81
Profit before tax
5.99
0.42
2.67
2.28
Taxes
-1.17
0.03
-0.41
-0.09
Tax rate
-19.63
8.86
-15.61
-4.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.81
0.46
2.25
2.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.81
0.46
2.25
2.18
yoy growth (%)
932.45
-79.32
3.34
-121.87
NPM
6.83
0.76
3.7
4.17
