Diana Tea Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.55
(2.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:42:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

70.44

61.11

60.81

52.27

yoy growth (%)

15.26

0.48

16.33

-6.92

Raw materials

-4.18

-3.42

-6.48

-3

As % of sales

5.93

5.6

10.66

5.74

Employee costs

-36.66

-36.62

-30.79

-28.44

As % of sales

52.04

59.93

50.63

54.4

Other costs

-21.49

-18.48

-19.5

-17.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.51

30.25

32.07

33.6

Operating profit

8.1

2.56

4.03

3.26

OPM

11.5

4.19

6.62

6.24

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.59

-1.34

-1.41

Interest expense

-2.21

-2.25

-1.37

-1.38

Other income

1.77

1.71

1.36

1.81

Profit before tax

5.99

0.42

2.67

2.28

Taxes

-1.17

0.03

-0.41

-0.09

Tax rate

-19.63

8.86

-15.61

-4.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.81

0.46

2.25

2.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.81

0.46

2.25

2.18

yoy growth (%)

932.45

-79.32

3.34

-121.87

NPM

6.83

0.76

3.7

4.17

