Diana Tea Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Diana Tea Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.99

0.42

2.67

2.28

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.59

-1.34

-1.41

Tax paid

-1.17

0.03

-0.41

-0.09

Working capital

2.43

2.69

-5.99

2.33

Other operating items

Operating

5.57

1.55

-5.07

3.1

Capital expenditure

3.08

9.34

5.59

-19.08

Free cash flow

8.65

10.89

0.52

-15.97

Equity raised

104.02

106.42

107.59

113.19

Investing

1.01

0.44

1.09

-2.92

Financing

0.28

12.42

-0.54

2.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0.37

0.37

Net in cash

113.96

130.18

109.03

96.67

