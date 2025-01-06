Diana Tea Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.99
0.42
2.67
2.28
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.59
-1.34
-1.41
Tax paid
-1.17
0.03
-0.41
-0.09
Working capital
2.43
2.69
-5.99
2.33
Other operating items
Operating
5.57
1.55
-5.07
3.1
Capital expenditure
3.08
9.34
5.59
-19.08
Free cash flow
8.65
10.89
0.52
-15.97
Equity raised
104.02
106.42
107.59
113.19
Investing
1.01
0.44
1.09
-2.92
Financing
0.28
12.42
-0.54
2.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0.37
0.37
Net in cash
113.96
130.18
109.03
96.67
