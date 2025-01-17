iifl-logo-icon 1
Diana Tea Company Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.32

-1.92

Op profit growth

212.26

1,230.17

EBIT growth

202.4

912.49

Net profit growth

912.26

-139.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.36

4.19

0.3

EBIT margin

11.5

4.38

0.42

Net profit margin

6.7

0.76

-1.9

RoCE

9.23

3.21

RoNW

1.9

0.19

RoA

1.34

0.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.15

0.31

0

Dividend per share

0.5

0

0

Cash EPS

2.03

-0.75

-1.82

Book value per share

43.08

39.45

39.97

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.15

20.96

0

P/CEPS

7.99

-8.61

-8.17

P/B

0.37

0.16

0.37

EV/EBIDTA

4.4

7.61

21.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-19.94

8.86

-20.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

8.13

8.45

Inventory days

26.72

29.32

Creditor days

-21.59

-22.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.66

-1.19

-0.15

Net debt / equity

0.28

0.38

0.28

Net debt / op. profit

2.33

8.9

89.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-5.93

-5.6

-12.76

Employee costs

-52.04

-59.93

-54.72

Other costs

-30.64

-30.25

-32.2

