|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.32
-1.92
Op profit growth
212.26
1,230.17
EBIT growth
202.4
912.49
Net profit growth
912.26
-139.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.36
4.19
0.3
EBIT margin
11.5
4.38
0.42
Net profit margin
6.7
0.76
-1.9
RoCE
9.23
3.21
RoNW
1.9
0.19
RoA
1.34
0.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.15
0.31
0
Dividend per share
0.5
0
0
Cash EPS
2.03
-0.75
-1.82
Book value per share
43.08
39.45
39.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.15
20.96
0
P/CEPS
7.99
-8.61
-8.17
P/B
0.37
0.16
0.37
EV/EBIDTA
4.4
7.61
21.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-19.94
8.86
-20.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
8.13
8.45
Inventory days
26.72
29.32
Creditor days
-21.59
-22.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.66
-1.19
-0.15
Net debt / equity
0.28
0.38
0.28
Net debt / op. profit
2.33
8.9
89.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-5.93
-5.6
-12.76
Employee costs
-52.04
-59.93
-54.72
Other costs
-30.64
-30.25
-32.2
