iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diana Tea Company Ltd Quarterly Results

37.85
(3.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

28.27

25.87

17.77

5.68

24.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.27

25.87

17.77

5.68

24.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.38

0.35

0.29

1.06

0.2

Total Income

28.65

26.22

18.06

6.74

24.7

Total Expenditure

22.3

19.52

12.19

15

20.78

PBIDT

6.35

6.7

5.87

-8.26

3.92

Interest

0.34

0.6

0.6

0.43

0.55

PBDT

6.02

6.1

5.27

-8.69

3.37

Depreciation

0.45

0.44

0.43

0.42

0.44

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.33

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.81

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.57

5.66

4.84

-10.25

2.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.57

5.66

4.84

-10.25

2.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.57

5.66

4.84

-10.25

2.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.71

3.78

3.23

-6.84

1.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.46

25.89

33.03

-145.42

16

PBDTM(%)

21.29

23.57

29.65

-152.99

13.75

PATM(%)

19.7

21.87

27.23

-180.45

11.95

Diana Tea Co: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Diana Tea Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.