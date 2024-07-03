Diana Tea Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
28.27
25.87
17.77
5.68
24.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.27
25.87
17.77
5.68
24.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0.35
0.29
1.06
0.2
Total Income
28.65
26.22
18.06
6.74
24.7
Total Expenditure
22.3
19.52
12.19
15
20.78
PBIDT
6.35
6.7
5.87
-8.26
3.92
Interest
0.34
0.6
0.6
0.43
0.55
PBDT
6.02
6.1
5.27
-8.69
3.37
Depreciation
0.45
0.44
0.43
0.42
0.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.33
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.81
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.57
5.66
4.84
-10.25
2.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.57
5.66
4.84
-10.25
2.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.57
5.66
4.84
-10.25
2.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.71
3.78
3.23
-6.84
1.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.46
25.89
33.03
-145.42
16
PBDTM(%)
21.29
23.57
29.65
-152.99
13.75
PATM(%)
19.7
21.87
27.23
-180.45
11.95
