|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th june 2024 Outcome of 113th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024) Voting Results and scrutinizers report of 113th AGM dated 28th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
