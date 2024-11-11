iifl-logo-icon 1
Diana Tea Company Ltd Board Meeting

40
(1.63%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Diana Tea Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
DIANA TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome for the Board meeting held on 11th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
DIANA TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th june 2024 Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202416 May 2024
DIANA TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
DIANA TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve DIANA TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter and Nine months Ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Month Ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Diana Tea Co: Related News

No Record Found

