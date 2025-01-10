To the Members of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

AUDITORS OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, on that date and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind As") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Loss including other comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financials statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

a) W e draw attention to Note 28 to the

financial statements detailing the accounting treatment relating to the scheme Involving merger of Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited and Dishman Care Limited with Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited, which has been accounted in the year 2016-17 under the "Purchase Method" as per the then prevailing Accounting Standard 14 – Accounting for Amalgamation (AS 14) in compliance with scheme of Amalgamation pursuant to Section 391 to 394 of Companies Act, 1956 Approved by Honble High Court of Gujarat in accordance with the scheme, the Company had recognized goodwill on Amalgamation amounting to Rs. 1,326.86 Crores which is amortized over the period of 15 years from the appointed date i.e., January 01, 2015. Further, Board of directors has re-assessed the life of goodwill during FY 22-23 and increased its life further by 8 Years (approx.). This accounting treatment is different from that prescribed under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS 103) – ‘Business Combinations.

Had the goodwill not been amortized as required under Ind AS 103, the Depreciation and Amortization expense for the year ended March 31, 2024, would have been lower by Rs. 45.71 Crores, respectively, and the Profit Before Tax for the corresponding periods would have been higher by an equivalent amount. Goodwill amounting to Rs. 594.17 Crores is outstanding as on March 31, 2024. Had the goodwill not been amortized, assets of the Company would have been higher by Rs. 732.70 Crores.

b) We draw attention to Note 41 to the standalone financial statements in relation to certain audit observationissuedbytheSwissmedicandEuropean Directorate for the quality of medicines & Healthcare (EDQM) on account of joint inspection carried out by them for the Companys manufacturing plant at Bavla and certain Certificate of suitability (CEPs) were also suspended. As a result, Companys operations at Bavla, production, revenue and profitability has been adversely impacted since March 2020 till now.

c) We draw attention to Note 37 to the standalone financial statements in relation to receipt of a waiver for a breach of financial covenants related to the issue of Listed, senior, rated, secured, redeemable, principal protected, market linked, non-convertible debentures. As disclosed in the note, the Company breached certain financial covenants as of 31st March 2024. However, subsequent to the balance sheet date but prior to the date of the board meeting held on 30th May 2024, the Company obtained revised financial covenants from the debenture holders.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter How our Audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Impairment assessment of the carrying value of Goodwill (Refer Note 3 to the standalone financial statements) Company carries goodwill amounting to Rs. 594.17 Crores in its standalone financial statements as at March 31, 2024 which was recorded due to the merger of Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Limited and Dishman Care Limited into Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited. Our procedures included the following: In terms with Ind AS 36, goodwill is tested for impairment annually at the CGU level whereby the carrying amount of the CGU (including goodwill) is compared with the recoverable amount of the CGU. However, the goodwill generated on the merger is amortized over a period of 15 years (i.e., revised life derived as on 1st April22) • Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company to perform annual impairment test related to goodwill and performed necessary audit procedures to test the operating effectiveness of the relevant internal controls during the year ended and as of March 31, 2024; The recoverable amount is determined on the basis of the value in use which is the present value of future cash flows of the CGU using discounted cash flow model ‘Model), which involves estimates pertaining to expected business and earnings forecasts and key assumptions including those related to discount and long-term growth rates. These estimates require high degree of management judgment resulting in inherent subjectivity. • Evaluated managements identification of CGUs, the carrying value of each CGU and the methodology followed by management for the impairment assessment in compliance with the prevailing accounting standards. We considered this as a key audit matter due to significant judgement and assumption involved in estimating future cashflow using the model. • Involved our valuation specialists to assists us in evaluating methodologies, impairment calculations and underlying assumptions applied by the management in the impairment testing. • Evaluated appropriateness of key assumptions included in the cash flow forecasts used in computing recoverable amount of each CGU, such as growth rates, profitability, discount rates, etc., with reference to our understanding of their business and historical trends; and comparing past projections with actual results, including discussions with management relating to these projections; • Considered the impairment testing valuation report for goodwill outstanding in standalone books carried on by independent valuer; • Performed sensitivity analysis on these key assumptions to assess potential impact of downside in the underlying cash flow forecasts and assessed the possible mitigating actions identified by management; and • Evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosure in the standalone financial statements and assessed the completeness and mathematical accuracy. Impairment assessment of carrying value of investments in subsidiaries (Refer Note 4(a)(i) to the standalone financial statements) The Company has equity investments in its unlisted wholly owned subsidiaries amounting to 2,834.26 Crores as at March 31, 2024 ("Investments") which are carried at cost (net of provision) as per Ind AS 27 on ‘Separate Financial Statements. Our procedures included the following: We considered the valuation of such Investments to be significant to the audit, because of the materiality of the Investments to the standalone financial statements of the Company. • Obtained understanding of design and implementation of relevant internal controls w.r.t Investments including its impairment assessment; The management assesses at least annually the existence of impairment indicators of each investment. The management has assessed the impairment of its investments by reviewing the business forecasts of subsidiaries, using discounted cashflow valuation model. The recoverable amounts of the investments are determined based on the managements estimates of future cashflows and their judgement w.r.t the investees performance including key assumptions related to discount and long-term growth rates. • Performed necessary audit procedures to test the operating effectiveness of the relevant internal controls with respect to valuation of Investments including impairment assessment thereof during the year ended as of March 31, 2024. Accordingly, the impairment assessment of Investments was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • Obtained managements evaluation of impairment analysis including future cash flows used by the management in the model to compute the recoverable value/value in use. • Obtained the valuation report on Impairment testing of investments in standalone books. • Obtained the subsidiary auditors Impairment testing working file certifying the fair value of Investment at various subsidiaries. • Involved our valuation specialists to assists us in evaluating methodologies, impairment calculations and underlying assumptions applied by the management in the impairment testing. • Evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosure in the standalone financial statements and assessed the completeness and mathematical accuracy. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions (Refer Note 29 to the standalone financial statements) The Company operates in multiple jurisdictions and is subject to periodic challenges by local tax authorities on a range of tax matters during the normal course of business including transfer pricing and indirect tax matters. This involves significant management judgment to determine the possible outcome of the uncertain tax positions, consequently having an impact on related accounting and disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Hence, this has been considered as a key audit matter. Our procedures included the following: • Gained an understanding of the process of identification of claims, litigations and contingent liabilities and identified key controls in the process. For selected controls we have performed tests of controls. • Obtained the summary of Companys legal and tax cases and critically assessed managements position through discussions with the Legal Counsel, Head of Tax and operational management, on both the probability of success in significant cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. • Inspected external legal opinions (where considered necessary) and other evidence to corroborate managements assessment of the risk profile in respect of legal claims. • Engaged our tax specialists to technically appraise the tax positions taken by management with respect to local tax issues. • Assessed the relevant disclosures made within the financial statements to address whether they appropriately reflect the facts and circumstances of the respective tax and legal exposures and the requirements of relevant accounting standards. Accounting and valuation of Hedging Instrument (Refer Note 4(e) to the standalone financial statements) The Company hedges its foreign currency risk and interest rate risk through Our procedures included the following: derivative instruments and applies hedge accounting principles for derivative instruments as prescribed by Ind AS 109. Receivable pertaining to derivative instruments as at March 31, 2024 is amounting to 9.69 Crores and debit balance of Cash Flow Hedge Reserve of Rs. 28.09 Crores as on that date. • Obtained understanding of the Companys overall hedge accounting strategy, forward contract valuation and hedge accounting process from initiation to settlement of derivative financial instruments including assessment of the design and implementation of controls, and tested the operating effectiveness of those controls. These contracts are recorded at fair value and cash flow hedge accounting is applied, such that gains and losses arising from fair value changes are deferred in equity and recognized in the standalone statement of profit and loss when hedges mature and/or when the hedge item occurs. • Assessed Companys accounting policy for hedge accounting in accordance with Ind AS. The valuation of hedging instruments and consideration of hedge effectiveness has been identified as a key audit matter as it involves a significant degree of complexity and management judgment and are subject to an inherent risk of error. • Tested the existence of hedging contracts by tracking to the confirmations obtained from respective counter parties. • Tested managements hedge documentation and contracts, on sample basis. • Involved our valuation specialists to assist in reperforming the year end fair valuations of derivative financial instruments on a sample basis and compared these valuations with those records by the Company including assessing the valuation methodology and key assumptions used therein. • Assessed the relevant disclosures of hedge transactions in the financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report and Annexure to Boards Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, managementisresponsibleforassessingtheCompanys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference in financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. A s required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 29 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. Provision has been made in the financial statements, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the investors education and protection fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. However, the audit trail feature is not enabled at the database level for the accounting software, as described in Note 42 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For T R Chadha & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Reg. No: 006711N/N500028 Brijesh Thakkar (Partner) Membership No: 135556 UDIN: 24135556BKABDR8803 Place: Ahmedabad Date: 30th May, 2024

Annexure A

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited

Annexure to Independent Auditors Report for the year ended March 2024

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the Heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report of even date)

Based on the Audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets a) A) Th e Company has maintained records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situtation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, of Intangible Assets.

b) The Company has a programme of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant & Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than those that have been taken on lease & self constructed properties) disclosed in the standalone financial statements included in (Property, Plant and Equipment and Capital Work in Progress) are held in the name of erstwhile Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited. Subsequent to merger, the transfer of immovable properties from Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited into the name of Company is under process. However, in respect of one lease hold land with gross block of Rs. 104.70 Crores and net block of Rs. 94.53 Crores, the lease deed has been executed but not registered with relevant authorities. proper d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) No proceeding have been initiated nor pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) Inventories a) Inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. The coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to size of the Company and nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(iii) Loans given a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, given guarantee or provided security during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Loans Advances in nature of loans Guarantees Security A. Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries 213.08 - - Nil - Others 0.61 - - Nil B. Balance outstanding at balance sheet date in respect of above cases including given in earlier years - Subsidiaries 208.08 - 137.61 Nil - Others 1.10 - - Nil

b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) The Company has granted loans or provided advances in the nature of loan amounting to Rs. 156.27 Crores which are repayable on demand. During the year, Company has not demanded such loan or advances in the nature of loan. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal & interest amount is regular. Further, Company has granted loans or provided advances in the nature of loan amounting to Rs. 51.80 Crores where the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayment of principal is not due as per terms during the period under audit.

d) In respect of loans granted or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date, considering Company has not demanded the loans given which is repayable on demand.

e) None of the loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company have fallen due during the year as per repayment schedule. Furthers loans given amounting to Rs. 156.27 Crores are repayable on demand and the same has not been demanded by the Company.

f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand. Details are as under:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregage of Loans/Advances in the nature of Loan, Repayable on Demand 156.27 - 156.27 % of loans/advances in the nature of loans to the total loans 75.11% - 75.11%

(iv) Compliance of Sec. 185 & 186

The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 & 186 of the Act, in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities.

(v) Public Deposit

The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable.

(vi) Cost Records

The Company is maintaining the cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act in respect of service carried out by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii)Statutory Dues

a) Th e Company is generally been regular in depositing its undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding for more than six months as on 31st March, 2024.

b) Detail of dues of Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as on 31 March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount unpaid (including interest and penalty*) Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand u/s 143(3) Gujarat High Court FY 2001-02 0.93 FY 2002-03 3.58 FY 2003-04 1.51 FY 2004-05 5.16 Demand u/s 143(3) r.w.s 144 Gujarat High Court FY 2005-06 11.31 Demand u/s 271(1)(c) FY 2005-06 3.04 Demand u/s 143(3) r.w.s 144 FY 2006-07 11.62 Demand u/s 271(1)(c) FY 2006-07 4.73 Demand u/s 143(3) r.w.s 144 FY 2007-08 8.41 Demand u/s 271(1)(c) FY 2008-09 0.47 Demand u/s 153A r.w.s. 144C r.w.s. 143(3) Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) FY 2010-11 43.49 FY 2011-12 65.51 FY 2012-13 36.88 FY 2013-14 39.23 FY 2014-15 10.10 FY 2015-16 14.65 FY 2016-17 55.46 FY 2017-18 28.17 FY 2018-19 57.76 FY 2019-20 48.87 Central Sales Tax Act Sales Tax Commissioner Tax Gujarat, VAT Tribunal FY 2006-07 1.18 Gujarat Sales Tax Act Joint Commissioner, Commercial Tax FY 2006-07 2.84 FY 2001-02 0.05 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty & Service Tax Commissioner FY 2006-07 (Appeals), Ahmedabad FY 2015-16 2.90 FY 2017-18 FY 2019-20 Assistant Commissioner CGST (Audit) Circle – 5 FY 2017-18 0.01 Assistant FY 2008-09 0.01 Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner, Ahmedabad FY 2009-10 0.45 FY 2016-17 1.94 FY 2017-18 0.60 High Court, Ahmedabad FY 2006-07 0.09 FY 2007-08 Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) FY 2006-07 to FY 2010-11 & FY 2013-14 to FY 2017-18 23.11

(*Up to the date of order)

(viii) There are no transactions/previously unrecorded income which are required to be recorded in the books of accounts have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) Appplication & Repayment of Loans & Borrowings: a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the paymen

t of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) Term loans availed by the Company during the year were applied for the purpose for which loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 clause (ix)(f) of the order does not arise.

(x) Application of funds raised through Public Offer:

a) During the year, Company has not raised any funds through Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (x)(a) of the order does not arise.

b) During the year, Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (x)(b) of the order does not arise.

(xi) Fraud

We have neither come across any instances of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such instances by the management. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xi)(b) & (c) of the order does not arise.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xii) of the order does not arise.

(xiii) All the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit a) The Company has an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date of the audit report, for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them, during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) Registration u/s 45-IA of RBI Act a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xvi)(a),(b)&(c) of the order does not arise.

d) The group does not have any CIC as part of the group. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xvi)(d) of the order does not arise.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordinlgy, reporting under paragraph 3 Clause (xviii) of the order does not arise.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios as disclosed in note 47 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, Our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company is having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more and accordingly provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. However, in absence of adquate profit, the Company is not required to spent any amount during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 Clause (xx) of the order does not arise.

For T R Chadha & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Reg. No: 006711N/N500028 Brijesh Thakkar (Partner) Membership No: 135556 UDIN: 24135556BKABDR8803 Place: Ahmedabad Date: 30th May, 2024

Annexure B

The Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(F) under the Heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on, "the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on, "the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".