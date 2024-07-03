Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹289.5
Prev. Close₹289
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,843.47
Day's High₹289.5
Day's Low₹269.55
52 Week's High₹307.98
52 Week's Low₹133
Book Value₹259.17
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,289.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.36
31.36
31.36
31.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,021.22
4,082.95
4,200.42
4,643.26
Net Worth
4,052.58
4,114.31
4,231.78
4,674.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
208.01
580.74
474.46
451.49
yoy growth (%)
-64.18
22.4
5.08
6,529.8
Raw materials
-108.44
-200.11
-155.31
-142.07
As % of sales
52.13
34.45
32.73
31.46
Employee costs
-59.4
-88.87
-61.67
-66.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-168.69
55.46
62.17
43.91
Depreciation
-143.21
-140.65
-134.45
-135.85
Tax paid
-64.12
-16.94
-25.1
-19.67
Working capital
0.78
29.87
52.04
419.05
Other operating items
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,615.77
2,412.92
2,140.69
1,912.03
2,043.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,615.77
2,412.92
2,140.69
1,912.03
2,043.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.21
27.77
43.42
38.45
44.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Janmejay R Vyas
Whole-time Director
Deohooti J Vyas
Managing Director & CFO
Arpit J Vyas
Independent Director
Subir Kumar Das
Independent Director
Rajendra S Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shrima Dave
Independent Director
Maitri K Mehta
Reports by Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd
Summary
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited was formerly incorporated as Carbogen Amcis (India) Limited on July 17, 2007. The Company name later on was changed to Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited effective from 27 March 2017. The Company is engaged in Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) and manufacture and supply of marketable molecules such as specialty chemicals, vitamins & chemicals and disinfectants with presence in Switzerland, UK, Europe, China and other countries. It has manufacturing and research facilities in India, Switzerland, France, The Netherland and China. During the financial year ended 31 March 2017, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited (DPCL) and Dishman Care Limited were merged with DPCLs subsidiary Carbogen Amcis (India) Limited, with the key objective of business consolidation and simplification of the Group structure. The name of Carbogen Amcis (India) Ltd. was changed to Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. with effect from Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 as a research-oriented organization. The company set up their first manufacturing unit in Naroda for phase Transfer Catalysts. The company earned the status of Quat Company by establishing themselves in the Quat business.In the year 1995, the company formed a joint venture company with Schtz & Co, Germany called as Schutz Dishman Biotech Private Ltd. They manufacture Chlorhexidine Base, Chlorhexidine HCl, Chlorhexidine Acetate and Chlorhexidine Gluconate so
Read More
The Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹273.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd is ₹4289.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd is ₹133 and ₹307.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.23%, 3 Years at 12.01%, 1 Year at 50.33%, 6 Month at 67.91%, 3 Month at 64.40% and 1 Month at 17.14%.
