Summary

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited was formerly incorporated as Carbogen Amcis (India) Limited on July 17, 2007. The Company name later on was changed to Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited effective from 27 March 2017. The Company is engaged in Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) and manufacture and supply of marketable molecules such as specialty chemicals, vitamins & chemicals and disinfectants with presence in Switzerland, UK, Europe, China and other countries. It has manufacturing and research facilities in India, Switzerland, France, The Netherland and China. During the financial year ended 31 March 2017, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited (DPCL) and Dishman Care Limited were merged with DPCLs subsidiary Carbogen Amcis (India) Limited, with the key objective of business consolidation and simplification of the Group structure. The name of Carbogen Amcis (India) Ltd. was changed to Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. with effect from Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 as a research-oriented organization. The company set up their first manufacturing unit in Naroda for phase Transfer Catalysts. The company earned the status of Quat Company by establishing themselves in the Quat business.In the year 1995, the company formed a joint venture company with Schtz & Co, Germany called as Schutz Dishman Biotech Private Ltd. They manufacture Chlorhexidine Base, Chlorhexidine HCl, Chlorhexidine Acetate and Chlorhexidine Gluconate so

Read More