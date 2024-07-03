iifl-logo-icon 1
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Share Price

273.6
(-5.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

  Open289.5
  Day's High289.5
  52 Wk High307.98
  Prev. Close289
  Day's Low269.55
  52 Wk Low 133
  Turnover (lac)1,843.47
  P/E0
  Face Value2
  Book Value259.17
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,289.59
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

289.5

Prev. Close

289

Turnover(Lac.)

1,843.47

Day's High

289.5

Day's Low

269.55

52 Week's High

307.98

52 Week's Low

133

Book Value

259.17

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,289.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.32%

Non-Promoter- 9.40%

Institutions: 9.40%

Non-Institutions: 31.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.36

31.36

31.36

31.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,021.22

4,082.95

4,200.42

4,643.26

Net Worth

4,052.58

4,114.31

4,231.78

4,674.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

208.01

580.74

474.46

451.49

yoy growth (%)

-64.18

22.4

5.08

6,529.8

Raw materials

-108.44

-200.11

-155.31

-142.07

As % of sales

52.13

34.45

32.73

31.46

Employee costs

-59.4

-88.87

-61.67

-66.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-168.69

55.46

62.17

43.91

Depreciation

-143.21

-140.65

-134.45

-135.85

Tax paid

-64.12

-16.94

-25.1

-19.67

Working capital

0.78

29.87

52.04

419.05

Other operating items

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,615.77

2,412.92

2,140.69

1,912.03

2,043.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,615.77

2,412.92

2,140.69

1,912.03

2,043.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.21

27.77

43.42

38.45

44.46

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Janmejay R Vyas

Whole-time Director

Deohooti J Vyas

Managing Director & CFO

Arpit J Vyas

Independent Director

Subir Kumar Das

Independent Director

Rajendra S Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shrima Dave

Independent Director

Maitri K Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd

Summary

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited was formerly incorporated as Carbogen Amcis (India) Limited on July 17, 2007. The Company name later on was changed to Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited effective from 27 March 2017. The Company is engaged in Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) and manufacture and supply of marketable molecules such as specialty chemicals, vitamins & chemicals and disinfectants with presence in Switzerland, UK, Europe, China and other countries. It has manufacturing and research facilities in India, Switzerland, France, The Netherland and China. During the financial year ended 31 March 2017, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited (DPCL) and Dishman Care Limited were merged with DPCLs subsidiary Carbogen Amcis (India) Limited, with the key objective of business consolidation and simplification of the Group structure. The name of Carbogen Amcis (India) Ltd. was changed to Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. with effect from Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 as a research-oriented organization. The company set up their first manufacturing unit in Naroda for phase Transfer Catalysts. The company earned the status of Quat Company by establishing themselves in the Quat business.In the year 1995, the company formed a joint venture company with Schtz & Co, Germany called as Schutz Dishman Biotech Private Ltd. They manufacture Chlorhexidine Base, Chlorhexidine HCl, Chlorhexidine Acetate and Chlorhexidine Gluconate so
Company FAQs

What is the Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd share price today?

The Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹273.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd is ₹4289.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd is ₹133 and ₹307.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd?

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.23%, 3 Years at 12.01%, 1 Year at 50.33%, 6 Month at 67.91%, 3 Month at 64.40% and 1 Month at 17.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.32 %
Institutions - 9.40 %
Public - 31.28 %

