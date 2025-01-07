iifl-logo-icon 1
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

286.25
(4.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

208.01

580.74

474.46

451.49

yoy growth (%)

-64.18

22.4

5.08

6,529.8

Raw materials

-108.44

-200.11

-155.31

-142.07

As % of sales

52.13

34.45

32.73

31.46

Employee costs

-59.4

-88.87

-61.67

-66.76

As % of sales

28.55

15.3

12.99

14.78

Other costs

-97.63

-118.18

-91.18

-94.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.93

20.34

19.21

20.93

Operating profit

-57.46

173.58

166.3

148.13

OPM

-27.62

29.88

35.05

32.8

Depreciation

-143.21

-140.65

-134.45

-135.85

Interest expense

-34.17

-47.02

-35.34

-39.17

Other income

66.15

69.55

65.66

70.8

Profit before tax

-168.69

55.46

62.17

43.91

Taxes

-64.12

-16.94

-25.1

-19.67

Tax rate

38.01

-30.54

-40.37

-44.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-232.81

38.52

37.07

24.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-232.81

38.52

37.07

24.24

yoy growth (%)

-704.38

3.91

52.92

2,623.59

NPM

-111.92

6.63

7.81

5.36

