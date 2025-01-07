Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
208.01
580.74
474.46
451.49
yoy growth (%)
-64.18
22.4
5.08
6,529.8
Raw materials
-108.44
-200.11
-155.31
-142.07
As % of sales
52.13
34.45
32.73
31.46
Employee costs
-59.4
-88.87
-61.67
-66.76
As % of sales
28.55
15.3
12.99
14.78
Other costs
-97.63
-118.18
-91.18
-94.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.93
20.34
19.21
20.93
Operating profit
-57.46
173.58
166.3
148.13
OPM
-27.62
29.88
35.05
32.8
Depreciation
-143.21
-140.65
-134.45
-135.85
Interest expense
-34.17
-47.02
-35.34
-39.17
Other income
66.15
69.55
65.66
70.8
Profit before tax
-168.69
55.46
62.17
43.91
Taxes
-64.12
-16.94
-25.1
-19.67
Tax rate
38.01
-30.54
-40.37
-44.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-232.81
38.52
37.07
24.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-232.81
38.52
37.07
24.24
yoy growth (%)
-704.38
3.91
52.92
2,623.59
NPM
-111.92
6.63
7.81
5.36
