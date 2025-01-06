Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-168.69
55.46
62.17
43.91
Depreciation
-143.21
-140.65
-134.45
-135.85
Tax paid
-64.12
-16.94
-25.1
-19.67
Working capital
0.78
29.87
52.04
419.05
Other operating items
Operating
-375.23
-72.26
-45.34
307.44
Capital expenditure
19.85
51.25
59.4
2,233.77
Free cash flow
-355.38
-21.01
14.06
2,541.21
Equity raised
9,640.52
9,484.35
9,525.25
4,766.11
Investing
-18.4
-36.98
175.91
2,761.19
Financing
328.14
-16.76
269
453.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
19.37
Net in cash
9,594.88
9,409.59
9,984.23
10,541.79
