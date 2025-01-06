iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Cash Flow Statement

273.6
(-5.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd

Dishman Carbogen FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-168.69

55.46

62.17

43.91

Depreciation

-143.21

-140.65

-134.45

-135.85

Tax paid

-64.12

-16.94

-25.1

-19.67

Working capital

0.78

29.87

52.04

419.05

Other operating items

Operating

-375.23

-72.26

-45.34

307.44

Capital expenditure

19.85

51.25

59.4

2,233.77

Free cash flow

-355.38

-21.01

14.06

2,541.21

Equity raised

9,640.52

9,484.35

9,525.25

4,766.11

Investing

-18.4

-36.98

175.91

2,761.19

Financing

328.14

-16.76

269

453.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

19.37

Net in cash

9,594.88

9,409.59

9,984.23

10,541.79

Dishman Carbogen : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.