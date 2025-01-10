Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.36
31.36
31.36
31.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,021.22
4,082.95
4,200.42
4,643.26
Net Worth
4,052.58
4,114.31
4,231.78
4,674.62
Minority Interest
Debt
535.72
593.4
534.82
538.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
250.82
239.33
114.41
379.77
Total Liabilities
4,839.12
4,947.04
4,881.01
5,592.4
Fixed Assets
1,489.68
1,525.19
1,473.75
1,630.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,848.16
2,912.85
3,032.28
2,881.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
209.35
179.18
0
193.06
Networking Capital
282.03
261.39
288.51
806.46
Inventories
169.62
182.66
196.9
184.4
Inventory Days
323.57
Sundry Debtors
183.7
146.8
65.66
118.89
Debtor Days
208.61
Other Current Assets
375.6
345.11
359.25
655.58
Sundry Creditors
-135
-96.05
-57.09
-54.42
Creditor Days
95.49
Other Current Liabilities
-311.89
-317.13
-276.21
-97.99
Cash
9.9
68.43
86.47
80.32
Total Assets
4,839.12
4,947.04
4,881.01
5,592.4
