Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
789.04
523.78
654.71
651.09
586.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
789.04
523.78
654.71
651.09
586.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.65
1.43
7.16
6.05
8.47
Total Income
795.69
525.21
661.87
657.14
595.06
Total Expenditure
644.85
500.25
595.12
609.98
528.79
PBIDT
150.84
24.96
66.75
47.16
66.27
Interest
36.63
31.93
30.95
33.08
27.49
PBDT
114.21
-6.97
35.8
14.08
38.78
Depreciation
72.09
70.59
85
80.37
75.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21
0.93
37.34
0.8
7.35
Deferred Tax
-11.97
-0.92
-16.62
-7.46
-2.71
Reported Profit After Tax
33.09
-77.57
-69.92
-59.63
-40.9
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
33.09
-77.57
-69.92
-59.63
-40.9
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.48
-5.37
-0.74
0
-2.43
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34.57
-72.2
-69.18
-59.63
-38.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.11
-4.95
-4.46
-3.8
-2.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.36
31.36
31.36
31.36
31.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.11
4.76
10.19
7.24
11.29
PBDTM(%)
14.47
-1.33
5.46
2.16
6.61
PATM(%)
4.19
-14.8
-10.67
-9.15
-6.97
