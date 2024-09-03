Pls. find attached herewith the intimation regarding date of 17th AGM. With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith the copy of Notice of 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the 27th September, 2024 at IST 15:00 hrs. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Circulars) alongwith the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. The said Annual Report also contains the Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report as per the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Pls. find attached herewith the proceedings of the 17th AGM held on 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)