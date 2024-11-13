iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Pls. find attached herewith the Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on 30/09/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Pls. find attached herewith the Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024; and (ii) the proposal of fund raising by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures by way of private placement subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required. We hereby inform and submit that: 1) the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, the 30th day of May, 2024 which was commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 11:15 P.M., inter alia, have approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2) the said Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 prepared in terms of Regulations 33 and 52 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, along with Statutory Auditors Audit Report with unmodified opinion dated 30th May, 2024 issued by M/s. T R Chadha & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants are enclosed herewith. and Outcome of Board Meeting mentioned in attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended on 31st December 2023 UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31/12/2023 Pls. find attached herewith intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 with regard to change in senior management personnel. Pls. find attached herewith the Un-Audited Financial Result for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

