TO THE MEMBERS OF DOLAT ALGOTECH LIMITED (Formerly Known as Dolat Investments Limited) REPORT ON AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Dolat Algotech Limited (the company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the cash flow statement and the Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with

these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit Matter -

Accounting and Valuation of Bank Deposits

The Companys investment under Bank Deposits grouped under Other Financial Assets as on 31/03/2024 amount to 6,645.20/- millions which comprises 73.17 % of total assets of the Company. Considering the high value of this item of asset it has been considered as a key audit matter.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

• We obtained an understanding of the internal controls designed by the management for accounting and valuation and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls.

• We undertook substantive audit procedures like inspection, recalculation and reperformance.

• We performed procedures to identify encumbrances on these investments and verified sufficiency and appropriateness of disclosures regarding the same.

• We performed procedures to verify adherence to IND-AS.

Key audit Matter - Valuation of Financial Instruments

The derivative financial assets amount to 68.34 millions and derivative financial liabilities amount to 222.87 millions. We focused on this because of the number of contracts, their measurement and the complexity related to fair value estimation.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

• We obtained an understanding of managements process and evaluated design and tested operating effectiveness of controls around existence and measurement of derivative financial instruments.

• Reconciling derivative financial instruments data with data received from independent third parties.

• Considering the appropriateness of disclosures in relation to financial risk management and derivative financial instruments.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude

that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in the equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and applications of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of

Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting

policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the standalone financial information of business activities within the company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the standalone financial statements of such entities.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The balance sheet, statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the director s as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with schedule V of the Act.

h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to

the best of our information and according to

the explanations given to us:

i. the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contract including derivative contract; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity,

including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under IV(i) and IV(ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanation given to us, we report that the feature of audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts.

Also the feature of audit trail was enabled from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024.

UDIN: 24164370BKDGJH5267 For V. J. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 109823W Chintan V. Shah Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 26th April, 2024 Membership No.: 164370

ANNEXURE - A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of the Independent Auditors Report on the Accounts of DOLAT ALGOTECH LIMITED (the company) for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

i. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment:

a. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment on the basis of available information.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings are initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company does not have any inventory therefore reporting under clause (ii) is not applicable.

iii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and

record by us,

A. The Company has not granted any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the order is not applicable.

B. The company has only granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees as specified below:

Loans to Employees Amounts (Rs.In Millions) Aggregate amount granted during the year 5.49 Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date 3.01

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of secured or unsecured loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of secured or unsecured loans given, the repayment of principal and

payment of interest has not been stipulated. We are therefore, unable to make specific comments on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of secured or unsecured loans given.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted which has fallen due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted loans to subsidiaries repayable on demand.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public, therefore reporting under clause (v) is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, therefore reporting under clause (vi) is not applicable.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the information & explanation given to us, the company was generally regular in depositing dues in respect of Employees Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Fund, Income Tax (including TDS), GST and other statutory dues with the appropriate authority during the year.

b. According to records examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, there are no undisputed amounts due in respect of income tax (including TDS), GST, Employees Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Fund and other statutory dues at the end of the year, expect as mentioned below:

(i) Demand under TDS as per Traces website is reflected as 1,651/-, the company is in process of identifying the reason for such demand and accordingly will resolve the same.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. In respect of loans:

(a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any bank, financial institution and Debentures holders during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company, prima facie, during the year did not use any funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and therefore reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013, therefore reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

x. The company has not raised money by the way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), nor has the company made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares therefore reporting under clause (x) of the said order is not applicable.

xi (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section

143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company, therefore reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the said order is not applicable.

xiii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company complies with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

xvi According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is a member of the National Stock Exchange and hence it is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii The company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial period and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of statutory auditor of the Company during the period.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of Sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

UDIN: 24164370BKDGJH5267 For V. J. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 109823W Chintan V. Shah Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 26th April, 2024 Membership No.: 164370

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 ofthe Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of Dolat Algotech Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principies, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.