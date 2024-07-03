iifl-logo-icon 1
Dolat Algotech Ltd Share Price

123.4
(-5.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:59 PM

  • Open130.71
  • Day's High131.1
  • 52 Wk High186.5
  • Prev. Close130.71
  • Day's Low121.76
  • 52 Wk Low 59.25
  • Turnover (lac)545.47
  • P/E9.3
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value52.87
  • EPS14.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,171.84
  • Div. Yield0.19
No Records Found

Dolat Algotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

130.71

Prev. Close

130.71

Turnover(Lac.)

545.47

Day's High

131.1

Day's Low

121.76

52 Week's High

186.5

52 Week's Low

59.25

Book Value

52.87

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,171.84

P/E

9.3

EPS

14.08

Divi. Yield

0.19

Dolat Algotech Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 26 Nov, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dolat Algotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Dolat Algotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.94%

Institutions: 0.94%

Non-Institutions: 24.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dolat Algotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.6

17.6

17.6

17.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

774.5

621.6

510.03

346.11

Net Worth

792.1

639.2

527.63

363.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

97.95

-63.16

0.5

8.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

376.77

241.34

292.8

265.02

156.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

376.77

241.34

292.8

265.02

156.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

37.75

29.31

20.34

1.47

Dolat Algotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dolat Algotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeepkumar G Bhanushali

Independent Director

Sailesh K Naik

Managing Director

PANKAJ DOLATRAI SHAH

Non Executive Director

Shailesh Dolatrai Shah

Independent Director

Monika Amit Singhania

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harendra D Shah

Independent Director

THOMAS RITALDO FERNANDES

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dolat Algotech Ltd

Summary

Dolat Algotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Dolat Investments Limited on February 24, 1987. The Company name was subsequently changed to Dolat Algotech Limited on August 12, 2021. The Company is a technology-driven diversified quantitative trading house. Company innovate across traditional and cutting-edge low-latency trading using modern computational, statistical, and mathematical techniques. The founders have a solid background in trading and a deep understanding of market mechanics. Dolat started with a small group of floor-based intuitive traders in the early era of 80s and transcended to using mathematical and statistical models to price and provide liquidity in various instruments in financial exchanges. In 2007, the founders saw an opportunity to transform Dolat Algotech to a company - that applies modeling, technology and quantitative research to identify and capture opportunities in financial markets. 15 years later, applying this approach, The Company apply techniques from machine learning, applied mathematics, modern statistics, distributed systems, and programmable hardware to trade in financial markets.The parent company is a trading cum clearing member of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and carries on the business of securities trading. It trade in shares, securities and commodities through various stock/ commodities exchanges. In 2009, it made investments in liquid resources, in Units of Mutual Funds to earn tax free dividend and also has reinves
Company FAQs

What is the Dolat Algotech Ltd share price today?

The Dolat Algotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹123.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dolat Algotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dolat Algotech Ltd is ₹2171.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dolat Algotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dolat Algotech Ltd is 9.3 and 2.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dolat Algotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dolat Algotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dolat Algotech Ltd is ₹59.25 and ₹186.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dolat Algotech Ltd?

Dolat Algotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.46%, 3 Years at 14.25%, 1 Year at 99.41%, 6 Month at -2.43%, 3 Month at -6.90% and 1 Month at -3.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dolat Algotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dolat Algotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.49 %
Institutions - 0.94 %
Public - 24.57 %

