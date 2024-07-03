SectorFinance
Open₹130.71
Prev. Close₹130.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹545.47
Day's High₹131.1
Day's Low₹121.76
52 Week's High₹186.5
52 Week's Low₹59.25
Book Value₹52.87
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,171.84
P/E9.3
EPS14.08
Divi. Yield0.19
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.6
17.6
17.6
17.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
774.5
621.6
510.03
346.11
Net Worth
792.1
639.2
527.63
363.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
97.95
-63.16
0.5
8.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
376.77
241.34
292.8
265.02
156.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
376.77
241.34
292.8
265.02
156.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
37.75
29.31
20.34
1.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeepkumar G Bhanushali
Independent Director
Sailesh K Naik
Managing Director
PANKAJ DOLATRAI SHAH
Non Executive Director
Shailesh Dolatrai Shah
Independent Director
Monika Amit Singhania
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harendra D Shah
Independent Director
THOMAS RITALDO FERNANDES
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dolat Algotech Ltd
Summary
Dolat Algotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Dolat Investments Limited on February 24, 1987. The Company name was subsequently changed to Dolat Algotech Limited on August 12, 2021. The Company is a technology-driven diversified quantitative trading house. Company innovate across traditional and cutting-edge low-latency trading using modern computational, statistical, and mathematical techniques. The founders have a solid background in trading and a deep understanding of market mechanics. Dolat started with a small group of floor-based intuitive traders in the early era of 80s and transcended to using mathematical and statistical models to price and provide liquidity in various instruments in financial exchanges. In 2007, the founders saw an opportunity to transform Dolat Algotech to a company - that applies modeling, technology and quantitative research to identify and capture opportunities in financial markets. 15 years later, applying this approach, The Company apply techniques from machine learning, applied mathematics, modern statistics, distributed systems, and programmable hardware to trade in financial markets.The parent company is a trading cum clearing member of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and carries on the business of securities trading. It trade in shares, securities and commodities through various stock/ commodities exchanges. In 2009, it made investments in liquid resources, in Units of Mutual Funds to earn tax free dividend and also has reinves
Read More
The Dolat Algotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹123.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dolat Algotech Ltd is ₹2171.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dolat Algotech Ltd is 9.3 and 2.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dolat Algotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dolat Algotech Ltd is ₹59.25 and ₹186.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dolat Algotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.46%, 3 Years at 14.25%, 1 Year at 99.41%, 6 Month at -2.43%, 3 Month at -6.90% and 1 Month at -3.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.