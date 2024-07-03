Summary

Dolat Algotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Dolat Investments Limited on February 24, 1987. The Company name was subsequently changed to Dolat Algotech Limited on August 12, 2021. The Company is a technology-driven diversified quantitative trading house. Company innovate across traditional and cutting-edge low-latency trading using modern computational, statistical, and mathematical techniques. The founders have a solid background in trading and a deep understanding of market mechanics. Dolat started with a small group of floor-based intuitive traders in the early era of 80s and transcended to using mathematical and statistical models to price and provide liquidity in various instruments in financial exchanges. In 2007, the founders saw an opportunity to transform Dolat Algotech to a company - that applies modeling, technology and quantitative research to identify and capture opportunities in financial markets. 15 years later, applying this approach, The Company apply techniques from machine learning, applied mathematics, modern statistics, distributed systems, and programmable hardware to trade in financial markets.The parent company is a trading cum clearing member of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and carries on the business of securities trading. It trade in shares, securities and commodities through various stock/ commodities exchanges. In 2009, it made investments in liquid resources, in Units of Mutual Funds to earn tax free dividend and also has reinves

Read More