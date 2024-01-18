|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|0.25
|25
|Interim
|Declared interim dividend of Rs. 0.25/- per Equity shares of FV Rs.1/- each of the Company for the FY 2024- 25.
|Dividend
|29 Jan 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|0.1
|10
|Interim 2
|Board declares 2nd interim dividend of Rs. 0.10 per equity of FV Rs.1/- for Fy 23-24 The 2nd interim dividend for FY 23-24 shall be paid to equity shareholders whose name appears on the register of members of the company or in records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, 09th February 24 which is the record date fixed for the purpose
