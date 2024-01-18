iifl-logo-icon 1
Dolat Algotech Ltd Dividend

107.35
(-1.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:14:57 AM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 Nov 202426 Nov 202426 Nov 20240.2525Interim
Declared interim dividend of Rs. 0.25/- per Equity shares of FV Rs.1/- each of the Company for the FY 2024- 25.
Dividend29 Jan 20249 Feb 20249 Feb 20240.110Interim 2
Board declares 2nd interim dividend of Rs. 0.10 per equity of FV Rs.1/- for Fy 23-24 The 2nd interim dividend for FY 23-24 shall be paid to equity shareholders whose name appears on the register of members of the company or in records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, 09th February 24 which is the record date fixed for the purpose

