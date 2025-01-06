Dolat Algotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
97.95
-63.16
0.5
8.99
Other operating items
Operating
97.95
-63.16
0.5
8.99
Capital expenditure
0.46
0.37
-0.04
0
Free cash flow
98.41
-62.79
0.46
8.99
Equity raised
550.79
288.45
138.11
105.39
Investing
-179.29
152.79
42.1
-7.04
Financing
124.07
9.75
0
0
Dividends paid
2.64
1.76
0
0
Net in cash
596.62
389.96
180.68
107.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.