Dolat Algotech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.6
17.6
17.6
17.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
774.5
621.6
510.03
346.11
Net Worth
792.1
639.2
527.63
363.71
Minority Interest
Debt
84.1
140.24
174.86
114.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.65
0.65
2.77
2.77
Total Liabilities
876.85
780.09
705.26
480.8
Fixed Assets
3.73
1.42
1.28
0.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
90.1
69.66
40.94
25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0
2.66
0
Networking Capital
775.71
707.94
657.47
453.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
807.29
729.25
714.33
469.34
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-31.58
-21.31
-56.86
-16.26
Cash
7.09
1.05
2.92
2.19
Total Assets
876.84
780.07
705.27
480.81
