Dolat Algotech Ltd Summary

Dolat Algotech Limited was formerly incorporated as Dolat Investments Limited on February 24, 1987. The Company name was subsequently changed to Dolat Algotech Limited on August 12, 2021. The Company is a technology-driven diversified quantitative trading house. Company innovate across traditional and cutting-edge low-latency trading using modern computational, statistical, and mathematical techniques. The founders have a solid background in trading and a deep understanding of market mechanics. Dolat started with a small group of floor-based intuitive traders in the early era of 80s and transcended to using mathematical and statistical models to price and provide liquidity in various instruments in financial exchanges. In 2007, the founders saw an opportunity to transform Dolat Algotech to a company - that applies modeling, technology and quantitative research to identify and capture opportunities in financial markets. 15 years later, applying this approach, The Company apply techniques from machine learning, applied mathematics, modern statistics, distributed systems, and programmable hardware to trade in financial markets.The parent company is a trading cum clearing member of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and carries on the business of securities trading. It trade in shares, securities and commodities through various stock/ commodities exchanges. In 2009, it made investments in liquid resources, in Units of Mutual Funds to earn tax free dividend and also has reinvested these funds to stock market.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company deployed its liquid resources in units of mutual funds and bank deposits. As of March 31, 2010, its open interest in individual stock futures included Axis Bank, Bank Nifty, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tata Steel, DLF, HDFC and ICICI Bank. During fiscal 2010, the Companys Associates included Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd., Nirpan Securities Pvt. Ltd., Purvag Commodities & Derivatives Pvt. Ltd and Shailesh Shah Securities Pvt. Ltd.During FY 2019-20, Company incorporated a Partnership Firm in the name, M/s. Dolat Tradecorp, which is running into the business of trading in shares and securities.Dolat provides liquidity, takes active risk, and does ultra-low latency trading using quantitative analysis. It deploy various class of strategies in different instruments. Further, it use research, applied mathematics and statistical techniques to uncover new opportunities and help us reach calculated decisions. The engineering team designs, codes, tests, and maintains high-performance, distributed systems that enable the firm to trade on financial exchanges. The new hires work with them and learn advanced C++, Python, SDLC, and test automation skills. The Company operate one of the fastest, versatile, and robust electronic trading systems to support the trading strategies. The technical infrastructure and software engineers drive Algotechs growth and generate its competitive edge.