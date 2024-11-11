Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board meeting held on 10th January, 2025, has reappointed Ms. Monika Amit Singhania (DIN: 07950196) designated as Independent Director of the company for a second term of Five years with effect from 23rd January, 2025 upto 22nd January, 2030 (both days inclusive) not liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval of member of the Company. The said meeting of the Board commenced at 11.45 a.m. and concluded at 12.55 p.m. Please take the above on record and oblige.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

Dolat Algotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 24 and to transact any other business with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company by Designated Persons has been closed upto 48 hours after the announcement of the said financial results is made public. Please take the above on record and oblige. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors has inter-alia transacted following business: 1. Considered and Approved the Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 24 along with Limited review reports (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Auditor and same are attached herewith. 2. Declared interim dividend of Rs. 0.25/- per Equity shares of FV Rs.1/- each of the Company for the FY 2024-25. 3. The interim dividend for FY 2024-25 shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday, 26th November 24 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. The said meeting of the Board commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:35 p.m.

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board meeting held on 28th August 24, has inter-alia transacted following business: 1. On recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Thomas Ritaldo Fernandes (DIN: 00286613) as an Additional Director designated as Independent Director for period of (5) years i.e. from 28th August 24 to 27th August 29 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of NSE pursuant to Exchange regulation as Company being member and Shareholders of the Company. 2. Fixed 43rd AGM of the members of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September 24 through VC/ OAVM; 3. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from Tuesday, 24th September 24 to Monday, 30th September 24 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ensuing Annual general meeting; The said meeting of the Board commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.05 p.m. Please take the above on record and oblige

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

Dolat Algotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 24 and to transact any other business with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 24 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.40 p.m. We also enclose a copy of the Limited Review Reports (Standalone and consolidated) of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. Please take the above on record and oblige.

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Dolat Algotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 26th April 24 inter-alia to approve and take on record the Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 24 and to transact any other business with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company by Designated Persons has been closed upto 48 hours after the announcement of the said financial results is made public. Please take the above on record and oblige. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board meeting held on 26th April 24, has inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) for quarter and the year ended 31st March 24. We are enclosing herewith the copy of Audited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 24 and respective Audit reports from the statutory Auditor of the Company. The reports of Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 24. Declaration to that effect is also enclosed herewith. The said meeting of the Board commenced at 10.00 a.m. and concluded at 11.45 a.m. Please take the above on record and oblige. Board considered and approved audited financial results (consolidated and standalone) for quarter and year ended 31 march 24

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024