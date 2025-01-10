To,

The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Annual Report along with the Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The summarised financial highlight is depicted below:

( In Million)

Particulars Consolidated Standalone 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 3,314.82 2,413.37 2,173.55 1,537.98 Other Income 452.91 377.53 881.18 738.85 Total Income 3,767.73 2,790.90 3,054.73 2,276.83 Expenses: Operating expenses 1,276.19 892.44 798.91 584.30 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 11.66 7.12 11.66 7.12 Total expenses 1,287.85 899.56 699.55 591.42 Profit before Finance cost and tax 2,479.88 1,891.34 2,244.16 1,685.41 Finance Costs 284.41 265.83 281.73 265.34 Profit before tax 2,195.47 1,625.51 1,962.43 1,420.07 Tax Expense 617.96 461.83 389.14 260.15 Profit for the year 1,577.51 1,163.68 1,573.29 1,159.92 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 1,573.29 1,159.92 1,573.29 1,159.92 Non- controlling interest 4.22 3.76 NA NA Earnings Per Share (in Rs.) Basic 8.94 6.59 8.94 6.59 Diluted 8.94 6.59 8.94 6.59

2. COMPANY PERFORMANCE:

During the year the Company Revenue from operations on Consolidated basis for FY 2023-24 is 3,314.82 Million compared to 2,413.37 Million in the previous year. Net Profit After Tax on Consolidated basis for the current year is 1,577.51 Million as against 1,163.68 Million earned in the previous year.

On standalone basis, revenue from operations for the current year stands at 2,173.55 Million compared to 1,537.98 Million in the previous year and Net profit attributable to the share holders of the company for the current year is 1,573.29 Million as against 1,159.92 Million earned in the previous year.

3. DIVIDEND:

For FY 2023-24, based on the Companys performance, the Directors have declared two interim dividends i.e. 1st interim dividend Rs 0.15 per share (@ 15% on equity shares of FV 1/-) and 2nd Interim dividend Rs. 0.10 per share (@ 10% on equity shares ofFV 1/-), total amounting to 44 Million. The Dividend Distribution Policy, in terms of Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") is available on the Companys website at https://dolatalgotech.in/investor-relations

4. SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid up equity share capital as on March 31, 2024 was 176.00 Million. During the year under review, the Company has neither issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options /sweat equity.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The closing balance of the retained earnings of the Company for FY 2024, after all appropriation and adjustments was 7,636.75 Million.

6. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

7. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, as may be applicable, have been disclosed in the financial statements.

8. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All the related party transactions entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. Your Company had not entered into any transactions with related parties which could be considered material in terms of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act in Form AOC 2 is not applicable.

During the year under review, your Company has entered into transactions with related party which are material as per Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and Company has taken necessary approvals from members.

The policy governing the related party transactions has been adopted by the Company and is placed on the Companys website (https://dolatalgotech.in/investor-relations ).

9. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

During the year under review, Company has not incorporated any subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Companies. A statement containing the salient features of financial statements of subsidiary(ies) companies of the Company in the prescribed Form AOC - 1 forms a part of Financial Statements in compliance with Section 129 (3) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act read with Rules.

The Companys Policy for determining material subsidiaries may be accessed on the website of the Company at (https://dolatalgotech.in/investor-relations ).

10. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with the provisions of the Act, Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as "Listing Regulations") and applicable Accounting Standards, the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, together with the Auditors Report form part of this Annual Report.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Act, the audited financial statements, including the Consolidated Financial Statements and related information of the Company and the financial statements of the subsidiary, are available on our website, (https://dolatalgotech.in/investor-relations ).

11. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW:

During the financial year 2023-24, 7 (Seven) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. For details of the meetings of the board, please refer to the corporate governance report, which forms part of this report.

12. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL :

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 17 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, with an appropriate combination of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors.

Mr. Pankaj D. Shah, the Managing Director of the Company further reappointed through members of the company in 42nd AGM for term of five years w.e.f. May 03, 2024 to May 02, 2029.

Mr. Harendra D. Shah retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. A resolution seeking shareholders approval for his re-appointment forms part of the Notice.

Mr. Thomas Ritaldo Fernandes (DIN: 00286613) has been appointed as an Additional Director (Independent) of the Company, by the Board on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee for a period of five years with effect from 28th May, 2024, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

In the opinion of the Board, Mr. Thomas Ritaldo Fernandes possess requisite expertise, experience and integrity including proficiency

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed both under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

In terms of Regulation 25(8) of SEBI Listing Regulations there has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

During the year under review, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission, if any and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board /Committee of the Company.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified under Section 164(2) of the Act read with Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

The Board recommends the appointment / re-appointment of above directors for your approval.

Brief details of Directors proposed to be appointed / re-appointed as required under Regulation 36 of the SEBI Listing Regulations are provided in the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

13. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at the end of the Financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

14. BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out on an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act, SEBI Listing Regulations and the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, the Chairperson of board and the board as a whole was evaluated.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

15. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

The Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in section 178(3) of the Act has been disclosed in the corporate governance report, which forms part of this report and is also available on the Companys website at (https://dolatalgotech.in/investor-relations )

16. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board has formed a Risk Management Committee (RMC) to frame, implement and monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The RMC is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The Audit Committee has an additional oversight in the area of financial risks and Controls. The major risks identified by the businesses are systematically addressed through mitigation actions on a continual basis.

17. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

Internal Audit plays a key role in providing an assurance to Management with respect to the Company having adequate Internal Control Systems. The Internal Control Systems provide, among other things, reasonable assurance of recording the transactions of its operations in all material respects and of providing protection against significant misuse or loss of Companys assets. The Internal Auditors submit their Report periodically which is placed before and reviewed by the Audit Committee.

18. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has adopted a policy for prevention, prohibition and Redressal of sexual harassment at the work place, in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. All employees including temporary and trainee are covered under the policy. The Company has constituted an internal committee to inquire and redress the complaints. The Company has not received any complaint during the FY 2023-24.

19. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and

employees to report their concerns about unethical behaviour, unacceptable and improper practices or suspected fraud. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimisation of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company has been denied access to the Audit Committee. The policy has been uploaded on the companys website (https://dolatalgotech.in/investor-relations ).

20. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The Company has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee and has framed a CSR Policy. The brief details of CSR Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Annual Report on CSR activities is set out in Annexure [A] to this report. The CSR Policy is available on the website of the Company at (bttps://dolatalgotecb.in/investor-relations ).

21. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The details pertaining to composition of audit committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

22. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, Members of the Company at the 41st Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022, appointed M/s. V. J. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 109823W), Mumbai, the statutory auditors of the Company, for second term of 4 years commencing from the conclusion of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company until the conclusion of the 45th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2026. The requirement to place the matter relating to appointment of auditors for ratification by Members at every AGM has been done away by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 with effect from May 7, 2018. Accordingly, no resolution is being proposed for ratification of appointment of statutory auditors at the ensuing AGM.

23. AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

The statutory auditors report and the secretarial auditors report do not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks or disclaimer. Secretarial audit report is attached to this report as Annexure B.

24. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

During the year under review, there were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals, which may impact the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future.

25. EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE DATE OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate and on the date of this report.

26. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website on https://dolatalgotech.in/investor-relations

27. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required under section 197(12) ofthe Act read with Rule 5(1) ofthe Companies (Appointment and remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is given in Annexure C to the Board Report.

28. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The company believes that energy provides the means for economic growth and hence, it is important to conserve and use energy judiciously. Being a Company into trading of Stock, the scope of conservation of energy and technology absorption are very limited. However, efforts are made to further reduce energy conservation.

During the year, the companys expenditure in foreign exchange was Rs.NIL (Previous Year Rs.NIL) as

mentioned in the notes to financial statement and the company did not have any foreign exchange earnings during the year.

29. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT AND BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING

In compliance with Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, a sep?rate report on Corporate Governance along with a certif?cate from the Auditors on its compliance and a Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report forms part of this Report.

30. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis as stipulated under the SEBI Listing Regulations is presented in a separate section forming part of this Report.

31. DISCLOSURES

a) The Company is in compliance with the relevant provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government;

b) Details of various committees constituted by the Board of Directors, as per the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013, are given in the Corporate Governance Report and forms part of this report

c) None of the Auditors of the Company have reported any fraud as specified under the second proviso of Section 143 (12) of the Act;

d) Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions pertaining to these items during the year under review:

• Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act

• Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

• Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under ESOP or any other scheme.

• Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Director of the Company has received any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

32. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, employees and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companys activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.