To the Members of Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”).

Our opinion is qualified for

• According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the accounts of the company with the lenders are NPA and no working capital limit is sanctioned or renewed during the year;

• As the account has been classified as NPA by various banks and NBFCs, Company has done one time settlement with various banks and NBFCs during the year and booked one time settlement gain of Rs. 1.19 crores in exceptional gains;

• Company has defaulted in repayment of principal and interest thereon of various term loan and unsecured loans from banks & NBFCsdespite of having significant cash & cash equivalents;

• Long term Borrowing are continued to be classified as non-performing by most of the lenders and actual liability towards interest, principal etc. is pending to be crystalized. In view of the uncertainty the company has not provided interest including penal interest and other dues up to 31.03.2024 on such borrowings, to the extent the same has remain unpaid. Hence the operational loss suffered by the company is understated by the aforesaid interest/penal interest;

• The company has not paid statutory dues i.e. ESI, PF and TDS for the financial year under consideration and also for the previous financial years. (Details has been annexed in CARO Report);

• Gratuity Liability & Leave Encashment Liability is not provided for in the books of accounts of the company and is thus not in accordance with Accounting Standard-15 on “Employee Benefits” issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Subject to above,

• In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the

aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

• Company has not received balance confirmation from Amount receivables, loans & Advances and Amount Payables. We have relied on the management representations in regard to the confirmation of these balances; and

• Despite of the long ageing of receivables, Company has not provided for the provision of doubtful debts. Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

• The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fairview of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flowsof the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement

on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the AS specified under section 133 of the Act

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has no pending litigations as at 31st March 2024.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded i n writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

d) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis- statement.

e) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2024, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 are applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.Based on our examination, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where audit trail was enabled.

(C)With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by

the Company to its directors during the current year are not in accordance with the provisions of section

197 of the Act.

for Jain Agarwal & Company.

Chartered A ccountants Firms Registration No: 024866N

Sd/- CA. Karan Jain Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No: 521992 Date: May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24521992BKHRZN8022

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DR LALCHANDANI LABS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors

Report]

i.

(a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. The company does have a immovable property with the following details:-

Relevant line item in the Balance Sheet Descripti on of item of the property Gross Carrying Value (In INR Lakh) Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of KMP Property held since which date Reasons Property, Plant & Equipment Building 97.92 Dr. Arjan Lalchand ani Yes Jan 25, 2018 The company has sold this property during the year under consideration.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage & procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from banks/financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly returns / statements are filed with such banks/financial institutions which are in agreement with the books of account. The accounts of the company has turned NPA with many banks & NBFCs due to which no working capital has been sanctioned or renewed to the company during the year under consideration.

(iii) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and other statutory dues have not been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities and there have been serious delays in large number of cases. The company has not deposited the PF dues amounting to Rs. 5,73,860/-for the month of Dec 2022 to March 2024, ESI dues amounting to Rs. 1,21,878/- for the month of Oct 2022 and Feb 2023 to March 2024. The company has not deposited the TDS payable for the total amounting to Rs. 3,80,008/- for the period FY 2021 -22, Rs. 5,84,079 for FY 2022-23 and Rs. 6,06,555for FY2023-24.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been able to pay installments for few months of term loans/unsecured loans during the previous financial year. Due to which they have not received the balance confirmation of various lenders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate Company and limited liability partnership. Hence, reporting under the Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company nor on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) We have not come across of any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the standalone financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2023, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) (a) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company does not have more than one CIC as a part of its group. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

41 Based on the overall review of financial statements, Company has valued the loan on estimate basis as it is continued to be classified as non-performing by most of the lenders and actual liability towards interest, principal etc. is pending to be crystalized. In view of the uncertainty the company has not provided interest including penal interest and other dues up to 31.03.2024 on such borrowings, to the extent the same has remain unpaid. Hence the operational loss suffered by the company is understated by the aforesaid interest/penal interest.

42 There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

43 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios,

ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. However, during the Financial Year 2023-24, the company has defaulted in repayment of principal and interest thereon of various term loan and unsecured loans from banks & NBFCs despite having significant cash & cash equivalents. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. The company has also entered into OTS with many banks & NBFCs during the year under consideration.

44 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the

provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with schedule VII. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) and Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

45 The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable since there are no subsidiaries or

associate companies of the company. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

for Jain Agarwal & Company

Chartered A ccountants Firms Registration No: 024866N

Sd/-

CA. Karan Jain Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No: 521992 Date: May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24521992BKHRZN8022

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements of Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023.

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

for Jain Agarwal & Company

Chartered A ccountants Firms Registration No: 024866N