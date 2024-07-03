SectorHealthcare
Open₹21
Prev. Close₹19.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.56
Day's High₹21
Day's Low₹19
52 Week's High₹28.9
52 Week's Low₹15.68
Book Value₹22.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.33
4.33
4.33
4.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.21
4.59
6.15
5.22
Net Worth
9.54
8.92
10.48
9.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.77
6.1
5.26
2.78
yoy growth (%)
60.22
16.02
88.81
Raw materials
-3.6
-1.14
-0.6
-0.62
As % of sales
36.87
18.77
11.51
22.44
Employee costs
-0.68
-0.86
-0.94
-0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.37
0.66
0.71
0.35
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.42
-0.34
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.36
-0.18
-0.18
-0.09
Working capital
1.08
1.29
1.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.22
16.02
88.81
Op profit growth
74.85
5.87
94.57
EBIT growth
101.4
-1.11
66.42
Net profit growth
113.25
-11.11
103.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Chairman & Managing Director
Arjan Lalchandani
Whole Time Director & CEO
Mohit Lalchandani
Executive Director & CFO
Anchal Gupta
Independent Director
Rajiv Handa
Independent Director
Prakash Jhuraney
Director
Swati Chandra
Reports by Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd
Summary
Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited was originally incorporated as Partnership Firm at New Delhi dated 15 September, 2011 in the name of Dr. A Lalchandani Pathology Laboratories. Thereafter, the Partnership Firm was taken over by M/s Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited on 2nd August, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi vide agreement dated 31st August, 2017. The Firm was established by Dr. Arjan Lal Chandani and his son Mr. Mohit Lal Chandani as a Partnership Firm in the name of Dr. A Lalchandani Pathology Laboratories in 2011 and in year 2017, they formed a Company in the name and style M/s Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited and took over the Partnership firm. The Company is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in Delhi/NCR. Through its integrated network, it offers patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions. Dr Lalchandani lab is situated at Greater Kailash, New Delhi State of the art NABL accredited lab in existence since 1986 with fully automatic machines offering world-class diagnostic lab services in New Delhi.The Company is formed to set up, engage, collaborate, acquire, purchase, maintain, open collection centres, conduct, manage, administer, own, run laboratories for the purposes of carrying out pathological investigations of various branches of Bio-Chemistry, He
Read More
The Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd is ₹8.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd is 0 and 0.86 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd is ₹15.68 and ₹28.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.25%, 3 Years at -22.62%, 1 Year at -20.83%, 6 Month at -18.94%, 3 Month at -6.82% and 1 Month at 5.85%.
