Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd Share Price

19
(-2.46%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open21
  • Day's High21
  • 52 Wk High28.9
  • Prev. Close19.48
  • Day's Low19
  • 52 Wk Low 15.68
  • Turnover (lac)4.56
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

21

Prev. Close

19.48

Turnover(Lac.)

4.56

Day's High

21

Day's Low

19

52 Week's High

28.9

52 Week's Low

15.68

Book Value

22.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.18%

Non-Promoter- 42.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.33

4.33

4.33

4.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.21

4.59

6.15

5.22

Net Worth

9.54

8.92

10.48

9.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.77

6.1

5.26

2.78

yoy growth (%)

60.22

16.02

88.81

Raw materials

-3.6

-1.14

-0.6

-0.62

As % of sales

36.87

18.77

11.51

22.44

Employee costs

-0.68

-0.86

-0.94

-0.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.37

0.66

0.71

0.35

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.42

-0.34

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.36

-0.18

-0.18

-0.09

Working capital

1.08

1.29

1.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.22

16.02

88.81

Op profit growth

74.85

5.87

94.57

EBIT growth

101.4

-1.11

66.42

Net profit growth

113.25

-11.11

103.32

No Record Found

Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arjan Lalchandani

Whole Time Director & CEO

Mohit Lalchandani

Executive Director & CFO

Anchal Gupta

Independent Director

Rajiv Handa

Independent Director

Prakash Jhuraney

Director

Swati Chandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd

Summary

Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited was originally incorporated as Partnership Firm at New Delhi dated 15 September, 2011 in the name of Dr. A Lalchandani Pathology Laboratories. Thereafter, the Partnership Firm was taken over by M/s Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited on 2nd August, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi vide agreement dated 31st August, 2017. The Firm was established by Dr. Arjan Lal Chandani and his son Mr. Mohit Lal Chandani as a Partnership Firm in the name of Dr. A Lalchandani Pathology Laboratories in 2011 and in year 2017, they formed a Company in the name and style M/s Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited and took over the Partnership firm. The Company is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in Delhi/NCR. Through its integrated network, it offers patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions. Dr Lalchandani lab is situated at Greater Kailash, New Delhi State of the art NABL accredited lab in existence since 1986 with fully automatic machines offering world-class diagnostic lab services in New Delhi.The Company is formed to set up, engage, collaborate, acquire, purchase, maintain, open collection centres, conduct, manage, administer, own, run laboratories for the purposes of carrying out pathological investigations of various branches of Bio-Chemistry, He
Company FAQs

What is the Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd share price today?

The Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd is ₹8.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd is 0 and 0.86 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd is ₹15.68 and ₹28.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd?

Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.25%, 3 Years at -22.62%, 1 Year at -20.83%, 6 Month at -18.94%, 3 Month at -6.82% and 1 Month at 5.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.82 %

