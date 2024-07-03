Summary

Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited was originally incorporated as Partnership Firm at New Delhi dated 15 September, 2011 in the name of Dr. A Lalchandani Pathology Laboratories. Thereafter, the Partnership Firm was taken over by M/s Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited on 2nd August, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi vide agreement dated 31st August, 2017. The Firm was established by Dr. Arjan Lal Chandani and his son Mr. Mohit Lal Chandani as a Partnership Firm in the name of Dr. A Lalchandani Pathology Laboratories in 2011 and in year 2017, they formed a Company in the name and style M/s Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited and took over the Partnership firm. The Company is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in Delhi/NCR. Through its integrated network, it offers patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions. Dr Lalchandani lab is situated at Greater Kailash, New Delhi State of the art NABL accredited lab in existence since 1986 with fully automatic machines offering world-class diagnostic lab services in New Delhi.The Company is formed to set up, engage, collaborate, acquire, purchase, maintain, open collection centres, conduct, manage, administer, own, run laboratories for the purposes of carrying out pathological investigations of various branches of Bio-Chemistry, He

