Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19
(-2.46%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd

Dr Lalchand. Lab FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.37

0.66

0.71

0.35

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.42

-0.34

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.36

-0.18

-0.18

-0.09

Working capital

1.08

1.29

1.99

Other operating items

Operating

1.57

1.34

2.17

Capital expenditure

2.3

0.59

1.57

Free cash flow

3.87

1.93

3.74

Equity raised

8.41

7.46

4.99

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

3.86

2.66

0.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.15

12.05

9.28

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

