Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.37
0.66
0.71
0.35
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.42
-0.34
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.36
-0.18
-0.18
-0.09
Working capital
1.08
1.29
1.99
Other operating items
Operating
1.57
1.34
2.17
Capital expenditure
2.3
0.59
1.57
Free cash flow
3.87
1.93
3.74
Equity raised
8.41
7.46
4.99
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
3.86
2.66
0.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.15
12.05
9.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.