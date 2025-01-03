iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19
(-2.46%)
Jan 3, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.77

6.1

5.26

2.78

yoy growth (%)

60.22

16.02

88.81

Raw materials

-3.6

-1.14

-0.6

-0.62

As % of sales

36.87

18.77

11.51

22.44

Employee costs

-0.68

-0.86

-0.94

-0.49

As % of sales

6.96

14.12

17.98

17.79

Other costs

-3.27

-2.82

-2.51

-1.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.48

46.31

47.72

37.65

Operating profit

2.21

1.26

1.19

0.61

OPM

22.68

20.78

22.77

22.1

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.42

-0.34

-0.13

Interest expense

-0.32

-0.18

-0.13

-0.15

Other income

0

0

0

0.02

Profit before tax

1.37

0.66

0.71

0.35

Taxes

-0.36

-0.18

-0.18

-0.09

Tax rate

-26.57

-28.22

-25.79

-26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.01

0.47

0.53

0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.01

0.47

0.53

0.26

yoy growth (%)

113.25

-11.11

103.32

NPM

10.34

7.76

10.14

9.41

