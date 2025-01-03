Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.77
6.1
5.26
2.78
yoy growth (%)
60.22
16.02
88.81
Raw materials
-3.6
-1.14
-0.6
-0.62
As % of sales
36.87
18.77
11.51
22.44
Employee costs
-0.68
-0.86
-0.94
-0.49
As % of sales
6.96
14.12
17.98
17.79
Other costs
-3.27
-2.82
-2.51
-1.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.48
46.31
47.72
37.65
Operating profit
2.21
1.26
1.19
0.61
OPM
22.68
20.78
22.77
22.1
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.42
-0.34
-0.13
Interest expense
-0.32
-0.18
-0.13
-0.15
Other income
0
0
0
0.02
Profit before tax
1.37
0.66
0.71
0.35
Taxes
-0.36
-0.18
-0.18
-0.09
Tax rate
-26.57
-28.22
-25.79
-26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.01
0.47
0.53
0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.01
0.47
0.53
0.26
yoy growth (%)
113.25
-11.11
103.32
NPM
10.34
7.76
10.14
9.41
