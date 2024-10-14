iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd Board Meeting

18
(-10.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Dr Lalchand. Lab CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial statements for the half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial statement for the year ended March 31 2024 Audited standalone Financial results of the Company for the Financial year ended March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 20242 May 2024
Appointment of Ms. Namita Anand as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company

Dr Lalchand. Lab: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.