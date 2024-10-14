|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial statements for the half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial statement for the year ended March 31 2024 Audited standalone Financial results of the Company for the Financial year ended March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Namita Anand as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company
