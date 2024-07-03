Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd Summary

Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited was originally incorporated as Partnership Firm at New Delhi dated 15 September, 2011 in the name of Dr. A Lalchandani Pathology Laboratories. Thereafter, the Partnership Firm was taken over by M/s Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited on 2nd August, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi vide agreement dated 31st August, 2017. The Firm was established by Dr. Arjan Lal Chandani and his son Mr. Mohit Lal Chandani as a Partnership Firm in the name of Dr. A Lalchandani Pathology Laboratories in 2011 and in year 2017, they formed a Company in the name and style M/s Dr Lalchandani Labs Limited and took over the Partnership firm. The Company is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in Delhi/NCR. Through its integrated network, it offers patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions. Dr Lalchandani lab is situated at Greater Kailash, New Delhi State of the art NABL accredited lab in existence since 1986 with fully automatic machines offering world-class diagnostic lab services in New Delhi.The Company is formed to set up, engage, collaborate, acquire, purchase, maintain, open collection centres, conduct, manage, administer, own, run laboratories for the purposes of carrying out pathological investigations of various branches of Bio-Chemistry, Hematology, Histopathology, Microbiology, Electrophoresis, Virology, Cytology, other pathological Investigations and Immunoassay, Immuno-Histochemistry, Molecular Pathology, Dna & Genetic Testing etc. Diagnostic healthcare testing is an essential element in the delivery of healthcare services, as it provides healthcare service providers with useful information for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. All routine and specialized Biochemistry, Hormone assays, Drug assays, cancer markers, Torch Tests, Elisa T.B., Ultra Sound Test, Colour Dopler Test, Pap Smear and Histopathology studies are performed offering Affordable Health Packages in New Delhi like - Platinum Health Package, Gold Health Checkup, Complete Body Profile, Basic Blood Profile Tests. Dr Lalchandani Labs also offers Best Corporate Health Checkups, Blood Bank Services across Delhi NCR. The Company is empaneled for all major panels such as CGHS (South, North and East Block), DJB, MCD, DDA etc. and offer all the services at home with Home Collection & Checkups. The Company has the ability to process 1000 samples/hour with same-day reporting. It has 5 Self-sufficient Labs and 15 collection centers across Delhi/NCR.The Company is NABL Accredited Lab has established itself within Delhi/NCR with 5 (Five) Self-Sufficient Labs and multiple collection centers. The Company is managing/servicing labs at some of the leading hospitals and operating retail outlets. The Company has own Blood Banking services through its sister concern CPC blood bank founded by Dr A Lalchandani himself in 1987. The Greater Kailash-Part 1 Lab is having technology in Diagnostics and boasts of being aesthetically one of the most beautiful diagnostic centers in India offering one-stop complete services such as pathology, X-ray, TMT, Ultrasound, 2D-echo, Doctor Consultations, Medical Fitness Examinations etc. The Company Incubates many Fully Automatic Machines from Only reputed Global suppliers like Siemens, Ortho(J&J), Trans Asia, GE etc. Apart from this, the Company is managing/servicing labs at some of the leading hospitals and operating retail outlets such as Primus Super specialty Hospital, Chanakyapuri; Nanda Hospital, Chattarpur (70 Bedded), Eden Hospital, East of Kailash (25 Bedded); Arya Samaj Mandir Sarojini Nagar- Charitable Retail Outlet, and many more. It focuses on providing patients quality diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services.The Company raised money from public through IPO by issue and allotment of 14,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.2 Crore in April, 2018.