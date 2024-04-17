TO THE MEMBERS OF DRA CONSULTANTS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of DRA CONSULTANTS LIMITED ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash flow Statement for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013, as amended

("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 & 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) Provisions with respect to reporting of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls are applicable to Company as per Notification issued by MCA under Companies Act, 2013 which specified in Annexure "B" of the Audit Report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company does not have any impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

3. No amount was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

5. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

6. The company has not used such accounting software for maintaining its book of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software.

FOR K N D & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS F.R.No. 112180W -Sd- PLACE: NAGPUR (CA KAILAS KEJGIR) DATED: 17.04.2024 PARTNER UDIN: 24100187BKCOEN3500 M. NO. 100187

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) No amount was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(b) All the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No such proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. The company does not hold any inventory and as such provisions of (ii) are not applicable.

iii. The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not granted loans to the parties in compliance with the provisions of sections 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, wealth-tax on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and as such question of surrender or disclosure as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) does not arise.

ix. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution, bank and government.

x. (a) The company has not raised any amount by way of further public offer. The company has not taken term loan during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

xi. a) No fraud has been noticed or reported by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year.

b) In view of clause XI (a) report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act was not required to be filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c) No whistle-blower complaint was received during the year by the company.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In view of provisions of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 r.w. rule 13, the company has complied with the said section.

xv. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Act. xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company,

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India

(d) The Group has no CIC as part of the Group. xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in any financial year xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

However, this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due."

xx. The provisions of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

The company does not have its holding or subsidiary company and as such no consolidated financial statements are required to be prepared, hence provisions of this clause as regards qualifications or adverse remarks do not arise.

FOR K N D & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS F.R.No. 112180W -Sd- PLACE: NAGPUR (CA KAILAS KEJGIR) DATED: 17.04.2024 PARTNER UDIN 24100187BKCOEN3500 M. NO. 100187

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DRA CONSULTANTS LIMITED.

TO THE MEMBERS OF DRA CONSULTANTS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DRA CONSULTANTS LIMITED as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on, "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".