DRA Consultants Ltd Share Price

38.5
(-7.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open38.6
  • Day's High38.6
  • 52 Wk High68.95
  • Prev. Close41.5
  • Day's Low38.5
  • 52 Wk Low 23.4
  • Turnover (lac)2.88
  • P/E19.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.46
  • EPS2.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

DRA Consultants Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

DRA Consultants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DRA Consultants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.01%

Non-Promoter- 26.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DRA Consultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.97

10.97

10.97

10.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.16

16.78

15.04

13.39

Net Worth

30.13

27.75

26.01

24.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.14

20.44

18.63

17.06

yoy growth (%)

-25.9

9.67

9.21

4.23

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.45

-6.11

-4.45

-2.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.33

2.16

3.89

3.54

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.52

-0.48

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.72

0.5

-1.02

-1.25

Working capital

-1.28

-1.97

1.58

5.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.9

9.67

9.21

4.23

Op profit growth

4.54

-48.35

20.11

-6.04

EBIT growth

10.91

-44.99

10.64

1.34

Net profit growth

-39.5

-7.16

25.5

6.01

No Record Found

DRA Consultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DRA Consultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Dinesh Chhaganlal Rathi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manavendra Jayapal

Executive Director

Uma Dinesh Rathi

Non Executive Director

Siddhi Rathi

Managing Director

Aditya Dinesh Rathi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anish Narendra Nashine

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DRA Consultants Ltd

Summary

DRA Consultants Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai, as a proprietary firm in the year 1990, under the name and style of Dinesh Rathi and Associates. Thereafter, a Company was formed by the Promoters, Dinesh Rathi and Uma Rathi, under the name and style of DRA Consultants Private Limited, on May 5, 2009, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, Company acquired business of proprietary firm vide agreement dated June 30, 2009. Subsequently, it converted into Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to DRA Consultants Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion from Private company to Public Company dated August 24, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged mainly in the business of engineering consultancy in India. The Company holds expertise in water supply, wastewater treatment and water monitoring, and also provides technical, commercial, legal and financial advisory services across sectors including setting up sustainable water and waste water tariff and bylaws for Urban Local Bodies/ boards. It has experience in project management and holds expertise in accomplishing every task from conceptualization of a project to its commissioning. The Company is involved in Preparation of Master Plans, Feasibility Report, Investment planning, Procurements, Bid preparation, Bid process management, execution planning, Quality assurance plan, cost control, Project schedules, Commissioning, Trial Runs, Performan
Company FAQs

What is the DRA Consultants Ltd share price today?

The DRA Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of DRA Consultants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DRA Consultants Ltd is ₹42.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DRA Consultants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DRA Consultants Ltd is 19.39 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DRA Consultants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DRA Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DRA Consultants Ltd is ₹23.4 and ₹68.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DRA Consultants Ltd?

DRA Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.95%, 3 Years at 27.55%, 1 Year at 40.68%, 6 Month at -20.83%, 3 Month at -11.23% and 1 Month at 6.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DRA Consultants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DRA Consultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.98 %

