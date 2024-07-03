SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹38.6
Prev. Close₹41.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.88
Day's High₹38.6
Day's Low₹38.5
52 Week's High₹68.95
52 Week's Low₹23.4
Book Value₹27.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.23
P/E19.39
EPS2.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.97
10.97
10.97
10.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.16
16.78
15.04
13.39
Net Worth
30.13
27.75
26.01
24.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.14
20.44
18.63
17.06
yoy growth (%)
-25.9
9.67
9.21
4.23
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.45
-6.11
-4.45
-2.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.33
2.16
3.89
3.54
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.52
-0.48
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.72
0.5
-1.02
-1.25
Working capital
-1.28
-1.97
1.58
5.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.9
9.67
9.21
4.23
Op profit growth
4.54
-48.35
20.11
-6.04
EBIT growth
10.91
-44.99
10.64
1.34
Net profit growth
-39.5
-7.16
25.5
6.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Dinesh Chhaganlal Rathi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manavendra Jayapal
Executive Director
Uma Dinesh Rathi
Non Executive Director
Siddhi Rathi
Managing Director
Aditya Dinesh Rathi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anish Narendra Nashine
Summary
DRA Consultants Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai, as a proprietary firm in the year 1990, under the name and style of Dinesh Rathi and Associates. Thereafter, a Company was formed by the Promoters, Dinesh Rathi and Uma Rathi, under the name and style of DRA Consultants Private Limited, on May 5, 2009, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, Company acquired business of proprietary firm vide agreement dated June 30, 2009. Subsequently, it converted into Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to DRA Consultants Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion from Private company to Public Company dated August 24, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged mainly in the business of engineering consultancy in India. The Company holds expertise in water supply, wastewater treatment and water monitoring, and also provides technical, commercial, legal and financial advisory services across sectors including setting up sustainable water and waste water tariff and bylaws for Urban Local Bodies/ boards. It has experience in project management and holds expertise in accomplishing every task from conceptualization of a project to its commissioning. The Company is involved in Preparation of Master Plans, Feasibility Report, Investment planning, Procurements, Bid preparation, Bid process management, execution planning, Quality assurance plan, cost control, Project schedules, Commissioning, Trial Runs, Performan
The DRA Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DRA Consultants Ltd is ₹42.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DRA Consultants Ltd is 19.39 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DRA Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DRA Consultants Ltd is ₹23.4 and ₹68.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DRA Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.95%, 3 Years at 27.55%, 1 Year at 40.68%, 6 Month at -20.83%, 3 Month at -11.23% and 1 Month at 6.41%.
