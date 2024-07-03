Summary

DRA Consultants Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai, as a proprietary firm in the year 1990, under the name and style of Dinesh Rathi and Associates. Thereafter, a Company was formed by the Promoters, Dinesh Rathi and Uma Rathi, under the name and style of DRA Consultants Private Limited, on May 5, 2009, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, Company acquired business of proprietary firm vide agreement dated June 30, 2009. Subsequently, it converted into Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to DRA Consultants Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion from Private company to Public Company dated August 24, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged mainly in the business of engineering consultancy in India. The Company holds expertise in water supply, wastewater treatment and water monitoring, and also provides technical, commercial, legal and financial advisory services across sectors including setting up sustainable water and waste water tariff and bylaws for Urban Local Bodies/ boards. It has experience in project management and holds expertise in accomplishing every task from conceptualization of a project to its commissioning. The Company is involved in Preparation of Master Plans, Feasibility Report, Investment planning, Procurements, Bid preparation, Bid process management, execution planning, Quality assurance plan, cost control, Project schedules, Commissioning, Trial Runs, Performan

