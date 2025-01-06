Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.14
20.44
18.63
17.06
yoy growth (%)
-25.9
9.67
9.21
4.23
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.45
-6.11
-4.45
-2.71
As % of sales
29.43
29.93
23.91
15.91
Other costs
-8.38
-12.12
-9.92
-10.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.38
59.31
53.25
63.32
Operating profit
2.29
2.19
4.25
3.54
OPM
15.17
10.75
22.83
20.76
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.52
-0.48
-0.3
Interest expense
-0.15
-0.08
-0.18
-0.14
Other income
0.65
0.57
0.31
0.45
Profit before tax
2.33
2.16
3.89
3.54
Taxes
-0.72
0.5
-1.02
-1.25
Tax rate
-30.87
23.53
-26.27
-35.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.61
2.66
2.87
2.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.61
2.66
2.87
2.29
yoy growth (%)
-39.5
-7.16
25.5
6.01
NPM
10.66
13.05
15.42
13.42
No Record Found
