DRA Consultants Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

38.5
(-7.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.14

20.44

18.63

17.06

yoy growth (%)

-25.9

9.67

9.21

4.23

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.45

-6.11

-4.45

-2.71

As % of sales

29.43

29.93

23.91

15.91

Other costs

-8.38

-12.12

-9.92

-10.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.38

59.31

53.25

63.32

Operating profit

2.29

2.19

4.25

3.54

OPM

15.17

10.75

22.83

20.76

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.52

-0.48

-0.3

Interest expense

-0.15

-0.08

-0.18

-0.14

Other income

0.65

0.57

0.31

0.45

Profit before tax

2.33

2.16

3.89

3.54

Taxes

-0.72

0.5

-1.02

-1.25

Tax rate

-30.87

23.53

-26.27

-35.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.61

2.66

2.87

2.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.61

2.66

2.87

2.29

yoy growth (%)

-39.5

-7.16

25.5

6.01

NPM

10.66

13.05

15.42

13.42

