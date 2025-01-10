DRA Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.97
10.97
10.97
10.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.16
16.78
15.04
13.39
Net Worth
30.13
27.75
26.01
24.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.08
0.04
0
Total Liabilities
30.14
27.83
26.05
24.36
Fixed Assets
7.26
6.71
7.24
7.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.37
10.03
8.86
8.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
10.25
9.65
9.4
6.85
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
9.61
9.37
8.14
7.18
Debtor Days
173.04
Other Current Assets
4.45
3.84
7.67
6.32
Sundry Creditors
-2.36
-2.39
-2.31
-3.19
Creditor Days
76.88
Other Current Liabilities
-1.45
-1.17
-4.1
-3.46
Cash
2.26
1.44
0.55
1.88
Total Assets
30.14
27.83
26.05
24.37
