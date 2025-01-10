iifl-logo-icon 1
DRA Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

38.5
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.97

10.97

10.97

10.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.16

16.78

15.04

13.39

Net Worth

30.13

27.75

26.01

24.36

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.08

0.04

0

Total Liabilities

30.14

27.83

26.05

24.36

Fixed Assets

7.26

6.71

7.24

7.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.37

10.03

8.86

8.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.01

Networking Capital

10.25

9.65

9.4

6.85

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

9.61

9.37

8.14

7.18

Debtor Days

173.04

Other Current Assets

4.45

3.84

7.67

6.32

Sundry Creditors

-2.36

-2.39

-2.31

-3.19

Creditor Days

76.88

Other Current Liabilities

-1.45

-1.17

-4.1

-3.46

Cash

2.26

1.44

0.55

1.88

Total Assets

30.14

27.83

26.05

24.37

