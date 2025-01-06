DRA Consultants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.33
2.16
3.89
3.54
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.52
-0.48
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.72
0.5
-1.02
-1.25
Working capital
-1.28
-1.97
1.58
5.53
Other operating items
Operating
-0.12
0.17
3.97
7.51
Capital expenditure
7.01
0.71
0.88
-0.39
Free cash flow
6.88
0.88
4.85
7.12
Equity raised
23.55
16.37
8.77
23.15
Investing
-3.74
6.49
1.27
-0.58
Financing
-0.01
-0.51
0.37
0.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.69
23.23
15.26
29.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.