iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DRA Consultants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.5
(-7.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DRA Consultants Ltd

DRA Consultants FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.33

2.16

3.89

3.54

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.52

-0.48

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.72

0.5

-1.02

-1.25

Working capital

-1.28

-1.97

1.58

5.53

Other operating items

Operating

-0.12

0.17

3.97

7.51

Capital expenditure

7.01

0.71

0.88

-0.39

Free cash flow

6.88

0.88

4.85

7.12

Equity raised

23.55

16.37

8.77

23.15

Investing

-3.74

6.49

1.27

-0.58

Financing

-0.01

-0.51

0.37

0.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

26.69

23.23

15.26

29.85

DRA Consultants : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR DRA Consultants Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.