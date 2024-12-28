Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

DRA Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Review of Business Operations of the Company for the Quarter October to December 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 11.00 A.M and concluded at 11.30 A.M. have reviewed the business operations of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

DRA Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results and accounts for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. This is to inform you that the board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 have considered and approved the Un-audited financial Results for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. The meeting commenced at 5.00 PM and concluded at 8.00 PM. 1. The Un-audited financial Results for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. In view of the above, please find enclosed herewith the following: i) Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. ii) Considered and approved Limited Review Report on un-audited financial results for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 27 Aug 2024

DRA Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. Obtaining Corporate Credit Card from ICICI Bank. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. considered and approved the following: 1. Obtaining Corporate Card from ICICI Bank in the name of Aditya Rathi (DIN 08012021) Managing Director of the Company. 2. Authorising Mr. Abhishek Sharma for signing of agreement for project of Kanh River Rejuvenation Work including Gap Assessment of Indore Municipal Corporation of Sewer / Effluent Treatment with respect to Sinhasth-2028. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

DRA Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Annual Report of the Company comprising the Directors Report Management Discussion and Analysis Report Annual Return etc. for the year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. The Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended on 31st March 2024. 3. The notice convening the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. 4. To fix the Record date/ Cut-off Date for the purpose of ensuing AGM. 5. To fix the date of book closure for the purpose of ensuing AGM of the Company. 6. To decide e-voting period for the above AGM. 7. To appoint Scrutinizer for the scrutiny of e-voting results to be carried out for the above AGM. 8. To appoint Scrutinizer for the purpose of conducting Poll at Annual General Meeting. 9. To appoint Director retiring by Rotation. 10. Increase in remuneration of Mr. Aditya Rathi (DIN: 08012021) Managing Director of the company. 11. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

DRA Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Renewal of Bank Guarantee CC Limits and OD Limits -ICICI Bank. 2. Proposing to incorporate a Subsidiary Company. 3. To consider appointment of Mrs. Renuka Saurabh Borole as an Independent Director of the company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Monday, July 29, 2024 at 11.00 A.M and concluded at 11.45 A.M. have considered and approved the following: 1. The Renewal of Credit Arrangement Facilities with ICICI Bank in respect of Bank Guarantee, CC Limits and OD Limits and subsequent amendments in Credit Arrangement, if any. 2. Formation of a Subsidiary of the Company. 3. Approval for appointment and raising of DIN for Mrs. Renuka Saurabh Borole. 4. Addition of new user in ICICI CIB (Corporate Internet Banking). 5. Activation of ICICI Bank Trade online services. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

DRA Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Disclosure of Interest of the Directors. 2. Appointment of Internal Auditor. 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor. 4. Consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. As informed vide Companys intimation letter dated March 28 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company is closed from 01st April 2023 and shall re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of Financial Results. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held have considered and approved the following: 1. Disclosure of Interest of the Directors. 2. Appointment of M/s D N Tonpe & Co., as the Internal Auditor. 3. Appointment of M/s Kunal Dutt & Associates, as the Secretarial Auditor. 4. Considered and approved the Audited financial Statements for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024. The said financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors. Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 Disclosure of Directors interest. Appointment of Internal Auditor & Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

DRA Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Change in designation of Mr. Dinesh Rathi (DIN: 01516715). 2. Change in designation of Mr. Aditya Rathi (DIN: 08012021). 3. Noting of Resignation tendered by CEO Mr. Sanjoy Roy. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 11.00 A.M and concluded at 12.20 P.M. have considered and approved the following: 1. Change in designation of Mr. Dinesh Rathi (DIN 01516715) from Managing Director to Chairman cum Executive Director w.e.f. April 01, 2024, subject to members approval. 2. Change in designation of Mr. Aditya Rathi (DIN 08012021) from Executive Director to Managing Director w.e.f. April 01, 2024, subject to members approval. 3. Noting of Resignation tendered by Mr. Sanjoy Roy - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 26 Feb 2024