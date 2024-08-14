iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DRA Consultants Ltd AGM

39.7
(3.12%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

DRA Consultants CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202414 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the register of members and share transfer book of the company will remain closed from Tuesday, the 24th September, 2024 to Monday, the 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 15th Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 30th Day of September, 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th Day of August, 2024 at 11.00 A.M and concluded at 12.35 P.M., have considered and approved the agenda items and have attached pdf for the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

DRA Consultants: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DRA Consultants Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.