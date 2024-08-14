This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the register of members and share transfer book of the company will remain closed from Tuesday, the 24th September, 2024 to Monday, the 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 15th Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 30th Day of September, 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th Day of August, 2024 at 11.00 A.M and concluded at 12.35 P.M., have considered and approved the agenda items and have attached pdf for the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)