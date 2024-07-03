DRA Consultants Ltd Summary

DRA Consultants Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai, as a proprietary firm in the year 1990, under the name and style of Dinesh Rathi and Associates. Thereafter, a Company was formed by the Promoters, Dinesh Rathi and Uma Rathi, under the name and style of DRA Consultants Private Limited, on May 5, 2009, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, Company acquired business of proprietary firm vide agreement dated June 30, 2009. Subsequently, it converted into Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to DRA Consultants Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion from Private company to Public Company dated August 24, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged mainly in the business of engineering consultancy in India. The Company holds expertise in water supply, wastewater treatment and water monitoring, and also provides technical, commercial, legal and financial advisory services across sectors including setting up sustainable water and waste water tariff and bylaws for Urban Local Bodies/ boards. It has experience in project management and holds expertise in accomplishing every task from conceptualization of a project to its commissioning. The Company is involved in Preparation of Master Plans, Feasibility Report, Investment planning, Procurements, Bid preparation, Bid process management, execution planning, Quality assurance plan, cost control, Project schedules, Commissioning, Trial Runs, Performance monitoring etc. It has experience in Industrial Utilities and Urban Infrastructure Projects and has undertaken more than 20,000 million INR worth projects, as Prjoect Management Consultant.The company is a technical service provider in India for conducting Municipal/Industrial/Building Water Audits. The company has conducted many successful investment grade water audits and energy audits. Company works as a Project Management Consultant for Urban Local Bodies across India in Water and Sewerage Sector. Project Management Consultant service encompares the supervision and monitoring service during the execution of contracts. The key projects comprises of Implementation of 24X7 Water Supply Project for un-interrupted Water Supply and Reduction of Non Revenue Water / Unaccounted-for Water with Improvement in Level of Services to the Consumers for Nagpur City through PPP; Project Management & Construction Supervision for Augmentation to Nagpur City Water Supply, Pench-IV Scheme for Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Improvement and Revamping the existing Water Supply System including Water Audit, Consumers Survey, GIS Mapping, Measures to Reduce Non Revenue Water / Unaccounted-for Water, Achievement of Service Level Benchmark and Upgrading the System for Continuous (24X7) Water Supply to the command area of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.In October 2016, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 29,60,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 2.96 Crore.