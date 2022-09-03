Independent Auditors Report to the Members of DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited(CIN : L29308PN2017PLC224312)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone IND AS financial statements of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 1.3 of the financial statements which describes the negative impact on Profit of the company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have not determined any key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act., read with [the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended]. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error in preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements, or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone IND AS Financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) As per sec 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act 2013 requires a Company to have Internal Financial Controls (IFC) Policy. In case of Listed Companies, the Directors Responsibilities states that the Directors have laid down IFC to be followed by the Company and that such control are adequate and operating effectively. While during audit it was observed that there is no adequate Internal Financial control policy commensurate with the nature and size of business of the company.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Sec 197(16) of the Act as amended, we report that the company has paid remuneration exceeding the limits and special resolution has been passed in the EGM(dated 03/09/2022).

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position, except for the Income Tax litigation pending as details provided in CARO Report- Annexure A. Further GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C has not been filed for the FY 2022-23, hence GST liability cannot be ascertained. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Holding company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that audit trail was not enabled at the database level to log any direct changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account. For accounting software for which audit trail feature is enabled, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

FOR KPRK & ASSOCIATES LLP CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 103051W/W100965

PLACE: NAGPUR DATE: 29/05/2024 UDIN: 24046239BKGQAX8989

CA KISHAN R VERMA PARTNER MEM NO.: 046239

Annexure ‘A

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements".

We report that:

(i) (a) (A) The company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; (B) The company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibleassets; (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; one discrepancy was noticed on such verification is that the Car (Maruti Ertiga) purchased by the company during the year for Rs. 10,54,700/- title of such vehicles is not yet transferred in the name of the company. Depreciation on such asset charged by the company for Rs 2,18,610 and value as on 31st March 24 was Rs. 8,36,090. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company, The Company per se does not owns/ hold title of any property. Hence, no reporting is required. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45of1988) and rules made there under. (ii) The Company holds inventory of Drones amounting to Rs.95,506 for the current period. However, the management has not physically verified the inventory at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been sanctioned during any point of time of the year, working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has made investments and the details of the same as follows:

Particulars Amount Fixed Deposit RS 21,64,57,998.00 Share Subscription of TechNet Space and Aero Works Private limited (allotment is yet not done by the company) Rs. 11,20,000.00 Investment in PYI Technologies Private Limited Rs. 51,000.00 Mutual Fund Rs. 4,00,00,000. 00 (Amount of Investment as on 31st March 2024 Rs.45,95,072.04) Tera Drone India Private Limited Rs.10,00,000.00 (The company has not filed its Annual Returns for the last three financial years.) GridBots Technologies Private Limited Rs. 60,00,000.00

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has provided Loans and Advances the details of the same as follows

Particulars Amount Awyam Synergies Private Limited Rs. 3,84,00,000.00 Ojas Aerospace Private Limited Rs. 95,76,101.00 Endureair System Private Limited Rs. 1,50,50,000.00 Instafin Financial Advisors LLP Rs. 84,08,200.00

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to records of the company, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. However there are certain litigations which are pending with the concerned authority, the details of the same are as under:

Period to which amount relates Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs) Forum dispute pending where is 2021-22 Income Tax Act Tax/Penalty 12,87,510.00 Commissioner Appeals 2021-22 Income Tax Act Tax/Penalty 5,03,31,940.00 Commissioner Appeals

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) The company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or (x) financial institution or any other lender.

(b) The company does not have term loans been used for the object for which they were obtained; as such this clause in not applicable.

(c) The company has not used funds raised for a short term basis for long term purposes.

(d) The company has not raised any money from any person or entity for the account of or to pay the obligations of its associates, subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(e) The company has not raised any loans during the year by pledging securities held in their subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(xi) (a) The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is applicable.

Nature of Securities viz. Equity shares /Preference shares /Convertible debentures Purpose for which funds were raised Total Raised /opening utilized balance Amount un- Amount utilized for the other purpose Un-utilized balance as at Balance sheet date Remarks, if any NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) for the purposes for which they were raised,

Nature of Securities viz. Equity shares /Preference shares /Convertible debentures Purpose for which funds were raised Total Raised /opening utilized balance Amount un- Amount utilized for the other purpose Un-utilized balance as at Balance sheet date Remarks, if any

(xii) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company (xiii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of

Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company require to have an internal audit system. Accordingly, clause 3(xiv)(a), of the Order is applicable.

(b) The internal auditor is being appointed for the whole year and the point so raised by the internal auditor has been considered by the management of the company and the same has been considered by the statutory auditor.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company

(xvii) (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have CIC as part of the Group.

(xviii)Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and immediately preceding Financial Year. (xix) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xxi) Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 are not applicable on the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable. (xxii) There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the audit reports issued by the respective auditors in case of companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

FOR KPRK & ASSOCIATES LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

FRN: 103051W/W100965

PLACE: NAGPUR DATE: 29/05/2024

UDIN: 24046239BKGQAX8989

CA KISHAN R VERMA

PARTNER MEM NO.: 046239