SectorEducation
Open₹118.6
Prev. Close₹117.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹107.06
Day's High₹118.6
Day's Low₹113
52 Week's High₹203
52 Week's Low₹110
Book Value₹30.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)273.23
P/E47.11
EPS2.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.99
23.99
0.12
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0.02
0
Reserves
48.51
42.28
14.34
1.02
Net Worth
72.5
66.27
14.48
1.04
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
35.25
18.57
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
35.25
18.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.01
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prateek Srivastava
Director & CFO
Nikita Srivastava
Independent Director
Bhanupriya N Thakur
Independent Director
M. Srinivas Rao
Independent Director
Utsav Jasapara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MUKULA JAYANT JOSHI
Reports by Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd
Summary
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited was originally incorporated on March 10, 2017 as a Private Limited Company with the name Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Private Limited issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. Subsequently, pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on August 6, 2022, Company got converted into Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited on August 23, 2022 by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company is a full-fledged innovative solution, based out in Cultural and IT hub Pune, Maharashtra, with offices operating in Pune. The main operations of the Company are Imparting the Drone operation Training, Drone supply and Maintenance services andManagement consultancy and training services.The Company kick started in 2017 by the founder & Managing Director, Mr. Prateek Srivastava to encourage multiple aspects of drones and Geographic Information System (GIS) as a service that creates, manages, analyzes and maps all types of data. Today, it provide high-end ecosystem of Drone solutions for multi-sensor drone surveys, data processing of drone data using robust high configuration workstations, drone pilot training & specialized GIS training and manufacturing of customized 100% indigenous drones. The Company offers all sorts of land surveying and underwater services. Apart from these, it provides services of land and underwater surveying which includes Powerlines & Utilitie
Read More
The Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd is ₹273.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd is 47.11 and 3.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd is ₹110 and ₹203 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 3.08%, 1 Year at -38.91%, 6 Month at -19.82%, 3 Month at -15.58% and 1 Month at 2.18%.
