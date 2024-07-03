iifl-logo-icon 1
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd Share Price

113.9
(-2.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:01:00 PM

  • Open118.6
  • Day's High118.6
  • 52 Wk High203
  • Prev. Close117.3
  • Day's Low113
  • 52 Wk Low 110
  • Turnover (lac)107.06
  • P/E47.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.22
  • EPS2.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)273.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:13 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.20%

Non-Promoter- 1.57%

Institutions: 1.56%

Non-Institutions: 70.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.99

23.99

0.12

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0.02

0

Reserves

48.51

42.28

14.34

1.02

Net Worth

72.5

66.27

14.48

1.04

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

35.25

18.57

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

35.25

18.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.01

0.57

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prateek Srivastava

Director & CFO

Nikita Srivastava

Independent Director

Bhanupriya N Thakur

Independent Director

M. Srinivas Rao

Independent Director

Utsav Jasapara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

MUKULA JAYANT JOSHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd

Summary

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited was originally incorporated on March 10, 2017 as a Private Limited Company with the name Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Private Limited issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. Subsequently, pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on August 6, 2022, Company got converted into Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited on August 23, 2022 by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company is a full-fledged innovative solution, based out in Cultural and IT hub Pune, Maharashtra, with offices operating in Pune. The main operations of the Company are Imparting the Drone operation Training, Drone supply and Maintenance services andManagement consultancy and training services.The Company kick started in 2017 by the founder & Managing Director, Mr. Prateek Srivastava to encourage multiple aspects of drones and Geographic Information System (GIS) as a service that creates, manages, analyzes and maps all types of data. Today, it provide high-end ecosystem of Drone solutions for multi-sensor drone surveys, data processing of drone data using robust high configuration workstations, drone pilot training & specialized GIS training and manufacturing of customized 100% indigenous drones. The Company offers all sorts of land surveying and underwater services. Apart from these, it provides services of land and underwater surveying which includes Powerlines & Utilitie
Company FAQs

What is the Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd share price today?

The Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd is ₹273.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd is 47.11 and 3.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd is ₹110 and ₹203 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd?

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 3.08%, 1 Year at -38.91%, 6 Month at -19.82%, 3 Month at -15.58% and 1 Month at 2.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.21 %
Institutions - 1.57 %
Public - 70.22 %

