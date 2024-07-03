Summary

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited was originally incorporated on March 10, 2017 as a Private Limited Company with the name Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Private Limited issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. Subsequently, pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders on August 6, 2022, Company got converted into Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited on August 23, 2022 by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company is a full-fledged innovative solution, based out in Cultural and IT hub Pune, Maharashtra, with offices operating in Pune. The main operations of the Company are Imparting the Drone operation Training, Drone supply and Maintenance services andManagement consultancy and training services.The Company kick started in 2017 by the founder & Managing Director, Mr. Prateek Srivastava to encourage multiple aspects of drones and Geographic Information System (GIS) as a service that creates, manages, analyzes and maps all types of data. Today, it provide high-end ecosystem of Drone solutions for multi-sensor drone surveys, data processing of drone data using robust high configuration workstations, drone pilot training & specialized GIS training and manufacturing of customized 100% indigenous drones. The Company offers all sorts of land surveying and underwater services. Apart from these, it provides services of land and underwater surveying which includes Powerlines & Utilitie

