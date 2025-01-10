Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.99
23.99
0.12
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0.02
0
Reserves
48.51
42.28
14.34
1.02
Net Worth
72.5
66.27
14.48
1.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.46
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.15
0
0
Total Liabilities
72.5
66.42
14.94
1.05
Fixed Assets
9.61
7.01
0.42
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.36
25.65
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
36.79
31.32
2.31
-0.12
Inventories
0.01
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
28.87
11.27
1.25
0.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.5
23.34
1.58
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
-1.84
-0.01
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.46
-1.45
-0.51
-0.1
Cash
3.73
2.45
12.22
1.18
Total Assets
72.49
66.43
14.95
1.06
