Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd Balance Sheet

108.9
(-2.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.99

23.99

0.12

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0.02

0

Reserves

48.51

42.28

14.34

1.02

Net Worth

72.5

66.27

14.48

1.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.46

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.15

0

0

Total Liabilities

72.5

66.42

14.94

1.05

Fixed Assets

9.61

7.01

0.42

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

22.36

25.65

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

36.79

31.32

2.31

-0.12

Inventories

0.01

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

28.87

11.27

1.25

0.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.5

23.34

1.58

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.13

-1.84

-0.01

-0.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.46

-1.45

-0.51

-0.1

Cash

3.73

2.45

12.22

1.18

Total Assets

72.49

66.43

14.95

1.06

